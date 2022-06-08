Headline News

Fuel

Tarmac trucks

Tarmac trials fuel innovation to drive HGV emissions savings

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - 09:57
No Comments
2,982 Views
Fuel, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Tarmac, the UK’s leading sustainable building materials and construction solutions business, has begun a trial of a ground-breaking fuel conditioner as part of its ongoing corporate commitment reducing emissions across its nationwide fleet of heavy goods vehicles.

Working with fuel technology specialist partner SulNOx Group Plc, the business is using an innovative fuel additive on selected vehicles over a three-month period while carefully monitoring fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions data to identify savings.

SulNOxEco Fuel Conditioner is a unique, advanced fuel additive made from natural, biodegradable ingredients that has been shown to improve fuel efficiency and reduce the production of harmful emissions including CO2 and fine particulate matter.

The technology is being evaluated across 18 of Tarmac’s vehicles, including mixer trucks, tipper trucks and articulated lorries, at two of its Hopkins concrete plants, with an expectation that it may improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon by up to 10 per cent.

SulNOxJohn Anderson, national logistics director at Tarmac, said: “As a leading sustainable business and the operator of one of the largest HGV fleets in the industry, it’s critical that we continue to explore, pursue and identify ways of reducing emissions and boosting fuel efficiency.

“By working with SulNOx on this trial, we are keen to understand the extent of the performance and benefits that this innovation will deliver and demonstrate how it can help to support our clients and partners who share our net zero ambitions.”

Ben Richardson, chief executive of SulNOx Group, said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with Tarmac and helping them to deliver against their sustainability pillars of purpose, people, planet and solutions.

“By using SulNOx in the Tarmac fleets, we will be contributing to decarbonising construction, greening up the supply chain, improving air quality for employees and communities and reducing emissions and benefitting the circular economy.”

Tarmac is working closely with Michelin Connected Fleet to monitor the impact of their new fuel efficiency and sustainability additive trial. Gilson Santiago, Michelin Connected Fleet CEO, said: “The services and solutions we supply to Tarmac allow for real time fuel monitoring and detailed performance analysis through our connected vehicle technologies.

“This allows us to collect and interpret the right data to assist Tarmac in making informed decisions on future fleet strategy. As always, our mission is to help customers to reduce operating costs, optimise fuel efficiency and act in a sustainable way, working as a true partner at every stage of their journey.”

Tarmac operates one of the largest HGVs fleets in the UK construction sector, including a combination of tippers, mixers and moving floor trailer vehicles, which is operated by an experienced community of drivers and contract hauliers.

Tarmac is the latest name to trial SulNox technology, following partnerships with companies including stairlift manufacturer Stannah, construction firm Besblock and bus company EM Horsburgh.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Toyota hydrogen fueled car

Nuclear Enabled Hydrogen must join race to ne...

Jun 10, 2022No Comments

Nuclear Enabled Hydrogen (NEH) must be embraced if the country is to achieve its net zero ambitions, according to the UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (HFCA).

Volco FH16 750

Volvo Trucks launches new f...

Volvo Trucks is introducing a range of new features

Jun 10, 2022
Using two hands to roll a cigarette

Dangerous drivers are caugh...

Two drivers who were literally driving ‘hands free’ had

Jun 10, 2022
Fuel pump

Filling the average car wit...

The BBC has reported today (9th June 2022) that

Jun 09, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Volvo FE Electric

    The UK’s first electric tipp...

    Family-owned Fox Group is championing

    Jun 08, 20224,368 Views

    How the 3G sunset will impact ...

    Disparity between technological innovation and

    Jun 09, 20224,122 Views
    Charging Station

    EV summer driving: tips and tr...

    The weather is warming up,

    Jun 06, 20224,032 Views
    Lorry Park on M6 Motorway

    Industry hits back over threat...

    The logistics sector has slammed

    Jun 06, 20223,900 Views
    HGV accidents

    Three tips to avoid the most c...

    Driving a heavy goods vehicle

    Jun 07, 20223,732 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021244,632 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202168,868 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202143,056 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202235,850 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202131,326 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing