Headline News

Primark rolls out gas-powered trucks in its UK logistics operations

Friday, September 4, 2020 - 09:17
No Comments
198 Views
Fuel, General News, LPG, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Primark, the value fashion retailer, today announces the introduction of a brand-new fleet of 15 Longer Semi Trailers (LSTs) which will help to significantly reduce the environmental impact of the company’s logistics operations in the UK.

PrimarkThe LSTs will each carry twice the volume of stock as the company’s existing trailers and will mean 1,600 fewer trailer journeys annually. This amounts to 728,000 fewer kilometres travelled each year and the elimination of 680 CO2 equivalent tonnes from Primark’s transport operation in the UK.

The delivery of the new LSTs, manufactured in the UK by Don Bur (Bodies & Trailers) Ltd in Stoke-on-Trent and arranged in partnership with DHL Supply Chain, marks the start of a new phase in Primark’s move towards a more sustainable transport model. Each trailer is 15.65 metres long, has two decks and is designed to carry larger volumes of both hanging garments and palletised products to Primark depots across the UK.

Primark also confirms today that later this year it will take delivery of 10 new Iveco tractor units which will be fuelled by liquified natural gas (LNG), a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional diesel fuel. Gas-powered trucks typically reduce CO2 emissions released into the atmosphere by 15%, compared with diesel-powered trucks, and these new Iveco tractor units deliver a 60% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions to the environment. Each tractor unit will cover approximately 200,000 kms per year, enable quieter urban deliveries and will further reduce the environmental impact of the company’s logistics operations.

Ian Hicks, Head of Transport at Primark, said: “We have been working hard for many years to reduce the environmental impact of our logistics operations and we are delighted to take this next step in boosting the sustainability of our transport model. These new trailers have double the capacity of standard trailers and will significantly reduce our transport emissions in the UK. We are proud to bring these new additions into our transport fleet, to help make a more positive impact on the environment. The new trailers with their unmissable Primark branding can be seen on UK roads from this week.”

In 2016, Primark successfully introduced LNG trucks into its Spanish logistics fleet, which are used to distribute merchandise to Primark stores in Madrid and Barcelona. Primark has also introduced similar double decker trailers to its Northern European logistics operations, in collaboration with its Dutch logistics partners, as part of the ongoing commitment to reduce the environmental impact across the business.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Arnold Clark

Arnold Clark expands offering via new Trakm8 ...

Sep 04, 2020No Comments

Arnold Clark Vehicle Management, one of the UK’s leading contract hire and leasing firms, has announced a new partnership with fleet management specialist Trakm8. The newly-forged relationship

EGR

EGR launches Bring it On ca...

EGR Group, a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions

Sep 04, 2020

Breakthrough in fleet drive...

TTC Group and Collision Management Systems Ltd (CMS) have

Sep 03, 2020
Volta Zero

Volta Trucks reveals the Vo...

Volta Trucks, the start-up electric vehicle manufacturer, has revealed

Sep 03, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201918,666 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201918,174 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201917,808 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201816,752 Views

    International Women’s Da...

    A quarter of women have

    Mar 08, 201916,608 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing