Primark rolls out gas-powered trucks in its UK logistics operations

Primark, the value fashion retailer, today announces the introduction of a brand-new fleet of 15 Longer Semi Trailers (LSTs) which will help to significantly reduce the environmental impact of the company’s logistics operations in the UK.
The LSTs will each carry twice the volume of stock as the company’s existing trailers and will mean 1,600 fewer trailer journeys annually. This amounts to 728,000 fewer kilometres travelled each year and the elimination of 680 CO2 equivalent tonnes from Primark’s transport operation in the UK.
The delivery of the new LSTs, manufactured in the UK by Don Bur (Bodies & Trailers) Ltd in Stoke-on-Trent and arranged in partnership with DHL Supply Chain, marks the start of a new phase in Primark’s move towards a more sustainable transport model. Each trailer is 15.65 metres long, has two decks and is designed to carry larger volumes of both hanging garments and palletised products to Primark depots across the UK.
Primark also confirms today that later this year it will take delivery of 10 new Iveco tractor units which will be fuelled by liquified natural gas (LNG), a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional diesel fuel. Gas-powered trucks typically reduce CO2 emissions released into the atmosphere by 15%, compared with diesel-powered trucks, and these new Iveco tractor units deliver a 60% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions to the environment. Each tractor unit will cover approximately 200,000 kms per year, enable quieter urban deliveries and will further reduce the environmental impact of the company’s logistics operations.
Ian Hicks, Head of Transport at Primark, said: “We have been working hard for many years to reduce the environmental impact of our logistics operations and we are delighted to take this next step in boosting the sustainability of our transport model. These new trailers have double the capacity of standard trailers and will significantly reduce our transport emissions in the UK. We are proud to bring these new additions into our transport fleet, to help make a more positive impact on the environment. The new trailers with their unmissable Primark branding can be seen on UK roads from this week.”
In 2016, Primark successfully introduced LNG trucks into its Spanish logistics fleet, which are used to distribute merchandise to Primark stores in Madrid and Barcelona. Primark has also introduced similar double decker trailers to its Northern European logistics operations, in collaboration with its Dutch logistics partners, as part of the ongoing commitment to reduce the environmental impact across the business.