Scania has launched a three-axle LNG tractor unit

Scania has further extended its portfolio of dedicated gas-fuelled trucks with the introduction of a 6×2/2 LNG (liquified natural gas) tractor unit. Equipped with a lightweight Hendrickson centre lift-axle, the vehicle is available to order immediately.
The inclusion of this model means Scania’s gas range now covers both LNG and CNG (compressed natural gas) solutions in both two and three axle variants. Rigids can be configured to operate on either LNG or CNG in two-, three- and four-axle configurations, with tractor unit options being two-axles for CNG and two- or three-axles for LNG variants. Every model in the Scania line-up can operate on 100 percent biogas, which offers carbon dioxide reductions of up to 90 percent.
“The addition of a six-wheel LNG tractor unit to our gas vehicle range is an exciting step forward as it opens up new opportunities for biogas-fuelled long-distance haulage,” says Vincente Connolly, UK Sales Director for Scania (Great Britain) Limited. “The vehicle features two LNG tanks; 187-litres/73 kg on the offside and 313-litres/122 kg* on the nearside. While the actual range will be dependent upon a variety of operational factors, our trials have shown that distances of more than 400 miles are achievable.”
“While Scania offers the widest range of alternatively-fuelled vehicles on the market today, biogas is very much a ‘here and now’ solution. That’s because our approach is reinforced and supported by the UK’s growing biogas refuelling infrastructure, which is enabling more and more operators to embark upon their sustainability journeys immediately and with no additional investment.”
* Fuel figures calculated at 10 bar.