Headline News

New fleet of LNG lorries drives sustainable logistics at Mini

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 - 09:52
No Comments
1,044 Views
General News, HGV News, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), News, Newsletter, Top News

A new fleet of lorries powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) is helping to drive sustainable logistics at MINI Plant Oxford. 18 LNG lorries from Imperial have now hit the road, transporting parts and components from suppliers on 15 different routes across the UK to the home of the MINI brand.

LNGLNG lorries have lower fuel consumption, produce fewer harmful emissions and are quieter on the roads. The new fleet has already delivered a reduction of approximately 20 per cent in CO² and NOX emissions, compared to diesel alternatives. In future, a total CO² reduction of up to 90 per cent is expected by using bio-LNG.

Thomas Frank, Director of Logistics, MINI Plant Oxford said: “We are really excited to be working with Imperial on this project as part of our wider efforts to improve sustainability throughout all areas of the BMW Group. With environmental benefits, lower emissions and quieter engines, these LNG-powered lorries will deliver components from across the UK to the heart and home of MINI in Oxford. The fleet will travel from more than a dozen key suppliers, including BMW Plant Hams Hall, and it means that around 20 per cent of all lorries now coming to MINI Plant Oxford will be powered by LNG fuel. This is a great example of how two companies can work together to achieve their sustainability goals.”

Imperial has successfully trialled LNG lorries in both the UK and Germany over the past 12 months. The company has installed its own LNG facility close to MINI Plant Oxford, which means vehicles on routes with limited refuelling opportunities can leave Oxford with a full tank before continuing their onward journey.

Mark Miles, Managing Director, Imperial UK, said: “At Imperial we don’t just focus on our profitability; our people and the environment are a very important consideration. We consider it our duty as part of the worldwide population to invest in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and integrate respective practices whenever possible in the daily course of business; and so the opportunity to reduce our UK haulage operation’s environmental impact was compelling. We’re delighted to be working with the BMW Group and MINI Plant Oxford as part of a joint effort to improve sustainability in logistics, reconciling business efficiency with environmental protection.”

MINI Plant Oxford has already adapted to a 360-degree sustainability strategy involving heat regeneration, environmentally friendly production, the harvesting of rainwater and one of Britain’s largest solar energy facilities. The next step is to increase sustainability in all areas of its supply chain and logistics operations.

Transport logistics has a key role to play in achieving the BMW Group’s supply chain sustainability target, by reducing CO² emissions per vehicle by 20 per cent by 2030 (base year: 2019). CO²-minimizing ‘Green Logistics’ concepts are also being developed.

The BMW Group is working with service providers to use natural gas-powered and electric lorries worldwide in order to reduce emissions in logistics. Several battery-electric lorries are already in use at the BMW Group Plants Munich and Landshut for transport trips within the plant gates and over short distances. The extended use of such lorries is undergoing continuous testing, while the possibility of using hydrogen-power is also under consideration.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Electric Vehicles

Two-thirds of UK business cars and vans could...

Mar 30, 2021No Comments

More than two thirds (70%) of cars and LCVs currently being used commercially in the UK could be replaced by electric models, according to new research from

super-deduction

Super-deduction presents re...

The 130% capital allowances super-deduction that comes into effect

Mar 30, 2021
Libertine

Libertine to develop a rene...

Libertine has been awarded a £2.6 million funding package

Mar 30, 2021
IR35

The logistics of the new IR...

A common misconception about the self-employed is that they

Mar 29, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201821,936 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201819,278 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202017,148 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201917,106 Views

    Driver had car impounded despi...

    Student, Asim Tahraf bought a

    Nov 05, 201916,548 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing