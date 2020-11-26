Headline News

Limited edition MS-RT Transit Connect R120

Thursday, November 26, 2020 - 07:47
No Comments
600 Views
Ford, General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Transit, Van News

Here’s a rendition of ‘Frozen’ that you won’t mind sitting in front of in the run-up to Christmas.

MS-RT R120

Finished exclusively in Frozen White, the new MS-RT R120 is a Limited Edition of the Welsh company’s QVM-Approved MS-RT Transit Connect.

The company, which uses styling and technology pioneered by Ford’s works rally team, is producing a limited run of 30 R120s in the mainland UK and 6 in Northern Ireland, with the model designed and built at its factory in Pontypool, South Wales.

Priced from £25,995 + VAT, the strictly limited edition is based on the Transit Connect Panel van as a two or three-seater, in either short or long wheelbase configurations. The vehicle is available only in Frozen White, with subtle red and black rally decals and specially designed white rally-inspired OZ Racing Alloy wheels.

The interior receives further MS-RT treatment, with full leather seats with red stitching and a full carbon fibre sports steering wheel with red centre line.

In addition, it gets the MS-RT quad sports exhaust system with black exhaust tips, black mirror caps, bi-xenon headlamps, Ford Pass Connect, cruise control, wireless charging pad, reversing rear camera and dual sliding loading doors.

MS-RT R120A further feature is a Maxhaust system, which uses app-based technology to deliver the sound of a sports exhaust through the van’s integral speakers, giving it a soundtrack to match its impressive road dynamics. This product will be a supply-only option from MS-RT.

The van will be available on a strictly limited basis with no plans to increase the production run, guaranteeing its status as a future collectors’ item and helping it stand out from other LCVs on the road.

All MS-RT Transit Connects including the R120 match Ford’s three-year/100,000-mile warranty, with a choice of manual or automatic transmission.

MS-RT Founding Director, Edward Davies, said: “The MS-RT Transit Connect has already been a huge success and we’ve developed the R120 in response to customer demand for something even more bespoke. The special edition model is sure to sell out very quickly and become an icon among fans of the MS-RT brand.”

Each van is constructed by hand at MS-RT’s Pontypool factory, which employs over 80 staff, all individually trained to meet the company’s exacting levels of craftsmanship.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

commercial vehicle activity

UK commercial vehicle activity stronger durin...

Nov 26, 2020No Comments

UK commercial vehicle activity is performing stronger during England’s second nationwide lockdown than the first, latest figures from the Geotab and Webfleet Solutions Commercial Mobility Recovery Dashboard reveal. A comparison of the

ecotricity

Ecotricity underlines its g...

PEUGEOT has received a new order of electric cars

Nov 26, 2020
tailgating

Tailgating road accidents h...

The number of reported road accidents when tailgating another

Nov 26, 2020
VRA

VRA to provide ‘essen...

An ”essential” Brexit briefing is to be provided by

Nov 25, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201939,474 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201939,012 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201924,666 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201821,618 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201921,336 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing