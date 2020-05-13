Headline News

Pallet distribution specialist improves service with Mandata TMS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 08:09
Farrall’s Group, the Chester-based family-owned logistics provider, have streamlined their procedures and improved reporting, visibility and vehicle tracking since installing a fully integrated Transport Management System from Mandata.

A founding member of the PalletForce network, Farrall’s Group provide a diverse range of transport and warehousing services which, says Managing Directors Matthew & Kat Farrall, require real-time accurate information to keep customers informed every step of the way.

“With such a diverse operation, we required a solution which could work with our existing management systems to bring all information into one place, thereby enabling us to monitor every consignment and keep our customer’s informed regarding vehicle locations and estimated delivery times.”

Accordingly, the Mandata TMS (transport management system) combines a cloud-based suite of transport management tools, including full vehicle tracking and CANbus with tacho link for each of Farrall’s Group’s 55 vehicles, plus electronic proof of delivery – using Mandata’s Manifest ePOD App – to keep the Farrall’s Group team on top of every consignment.

“In other words,” adds Matthew “we can gain access to live information from any portal and through improved visibility, tracking and reporting we are able to be more proactive and provide more accurate ETAs. Also, in case of delays, we can react faster and resolve any issues more efficiently than before, which is another benefit for our customers.”

Additionally, for general fleet management and improved control, Mandata’s TMS includes; Vehicle Check App for driver daily walkaround inspections; Tacho NOW for instant compliance reporting and Team Admin – a desktop and mobile app for updating all employee information such as shift hours, holiday requests, sickness reports and uploading expense claims.

Kat goes on to explain that the seamless integration of Mandata’s TMS with their own tier-one, semi-automated warehousing system not only enables the team to ‘connect all the dots’ but also speeds things up, while improving accuracy and reducing errors by eliminating most of the paperwork.

“From the centralisation of our transport operating systems,” adds Kat “to the introduction of advanced planning aids and improved PDA functionality, the comprehensive Mandata system helps us to streamline our internal procedures while offering a more efficient and higher quality service to our customers.”

Farrall’s Group was established in 1956. Three generations on, the company is a key pallet distribution partner, providing general haulage, 3PL and 4PL logistics solutions throughout the UK and Europe.

