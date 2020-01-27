Hertz rolls-out a new approach to repair pricing

Hertz has rolled out new software across the UK and Europe to give customers accurate and transparent pricing for repairs when vehicles are returned.
The new Damage Matrix data service was developed with Audatex to address the need for accurate repair pricing and greater transparency when customers return vehicles.
Powered by Solera’s comprehensive vehicle database the platform was developed to support rental car companies in providing a clear breakdown of costs and the bill to be closed off in the presence of the customer upon return of the vehicle, as required by Leaseurope, the European Federation of Leasing Company Associations, Code of Practice.
Hertz has deployed the system across Europe to provide a way to calculate charges to customers and meet the requirement for real-time and accurate repair pricing at point of return.
Paul Sykes, European maintenance director at Hertz said: “Hertz puts its customer at the heart of everything it does, and we have made major investments in the latest technology to ensure that any damage can be accurately priced and shared in a completely transparent way.”
“The Audatex Damage Matrix solution has proven successful in providing a consistent, fair and impartial approach for damage assessment upon rental return at the counter,” he continued.
Damage Matrix uses a sophisticated algorithm and data mapping to provide accurate repair and paint costs. It is synchronised with vehicle manufacturer data from 14 countries and can identify 200 parts on a vehicle, including exteriors and interiors.
Tom Hart, head of client relationships at Audatex, said: “End-of-contract charges are a big challenge for rental companies and consumers alike. We have worked in collaboration with Hertz to build a seamless, integrated solution that provides the most accurate, transparent and fair result for both Hertz and the end consumer. Hertz has led the industry in trialling this approach and have already seen the benefits.”
For more information visit: www.audatex.co.uk/solutions/audatex-damage-matrix