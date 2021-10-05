Goodyear and TIP join forces on smart fleet & tyre management

Goodyear and TIP have announced the extension of their long-term partnership with the signing of a new 5-year contract. Both leading companies have been working closely together for more than 15 years. As an equipment service provider, TIP specialises in the leasing and rental of trucks and trailers, as well as asset maintenance and other value-added services to transportation and logistics customers. In 2019, it acquired PEMA, a top truck and trailer rental company, growing the rental park with another 18,000 assets. TIP operates over 110,000 assets globally as well as more than 110 workshops in Europe and Canada.
Managing such a large fleet, operating in multiple locations and servicing a wide variety for global customers requires the support of trusted smart fleet management systems. Goodyear Fleet Online Solution (FOS) supports the entire TIP fleet, from road assistance and vehicle inspection to getting the most out of the tyre lifetime and managing uptime and costs. The extended 5-year contract includes the Goodyear Total Mobility customisable end-to-end offering, which includes retreading, advanced Proactive Solutions and the support of a broad service network with over 2,000 locations in Europe alone.
“We were one of the first customers working with FleetOnlineSolutions on such a large scale, back in 2006. Since then Goodyear continued to tailor the system to our needs while the company was growing and transitioning into the digital era. We value the way the team thinks with us, building on their in-house innovation capabilities to find the right solution for our demanding operations. Whether this is related to the fleet and tyre management itself, secure data transfer or supporting us in offering added-value to our customers” says Paul Beadle, COO at TIP.
Digitalisation is key to enhancing efficiency and profitability
The transportation and logistics industry is becoming more and more connected, in order to manage today’s fluctuating demand and increasing time pressure. Fleet operators need to manage multi-faced operations, keeping an overview on all vehicles. A single, simple solution is crucial to ensuring consistency and keeping track of the entire asset tyre management, maintenance and availability of a broad network of expert service providers.
FleetOnlineSolutions is a user-friendly digital tyre and fleet management platform, putting commercial fleets in complete control by providing accurate and timely information via PC, laptop or mobile device. It provides the complete picture from vehicles and their respective locations, to tyre policy and agreed terms.
“Today we are managing over 400,000 trucks and trailers across Europe in FleetOnlineSolutions, and the added value for our customers is clear in terms of operational efficiency, increased uptime, decreased cost of ownership, faster service, ease of invoicing and admin…. The long-term partnership with TIP proves it is a trusted customer-centric solution, able to manage even the most complex operations in the field. We are looking forward to continuing working closely together, to further excel in customer satisfaction and to support any further growth as we see the demand for rental trucks and trailers increasing, enabling TIP and other fleets to address fluctuations in demand,” says Alberto Villarreal, Managing Director Fleet Europe & Proactive Solutions for Goodyear Commercial.
The pan-European scope eases transactions locally and offers consistency of pricing and service internationally. Fleets can opt for a ‘Pay as you go’ plan or ‘Price per kilometre’, depending on their needs, and offering full transparency on cost drivers, at one glance.
On road assistance and maintenance, detailed reports can be shared with any Goodyear service provider to enhance prompt, consistent and efficient service, further reducing admin and costs via a direct invoicing system and agreed tyre policy plan.