Headline News

Fleet Management

FourKites awarded ISO 27001 certification and meets standards for ISO 27017 and 27018

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 - 09:19
No Comments
1,188 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet Management Software, International Standards Organization (ISO), Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Telematics

Leading real-time supply chain visibility platform FourKites® today announces it meets the standards set by the International Standards Organization (ISO) for ISO 27017 for cloud service security and ISO 27018 for data privacy as part of its ISO 27001 certification. The achievement represents FourKites’ ongoing pursuit of the most recent and stringent security standards in the industry.

To qualify, an independent audit committee confirmed that FourKites meets a stringent set of requirements around security and privacy. ISO 27017 provides guidelines for information security controls applicable to and specific to the provisioning and use of cloud services, while ISO 27018 establishes commonly accepted controls and guidelines for implementing measures to protect personally identifiable information (PII) for the public cloud computing environment. Meanwhile, ISO 27001 mandates controls for the establishment, maintenance and certification of an information security management system (ISMS).

“Meeting these standards is a testament to FourKites’ ongoing commitment to go above and beyond when it comes to securing our platform, which ingests more than 250 terabytes of data each month,” said Mathew Elenjickal, FourKites Founder and CEO. “Safe and secure data sharing has tremendous benefits across the supply chain, including more accurate business planning and risk mitigation, higher customer satisfaction and retention, and improved employee morale.”

Adherence to ISO 27017 and 27018 is the latest validation of FourKites’ rigorous security efforts, including its comprehensive General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy program, which even applies in regions where it is not required and incorporates the Schrems II ruling.

“Our supply chain customers and partners around the globe can rest assured that FourKites uses the strongest and most secure standards in the industry to protect their valuable data,” added Elenjickal.

FourKites delivers real-time insights to customers around the globe, leveraging patented artificial intelligence based on 150 factors, including ​​weather, traffic and real-time data from GPS, ELD telematics networks, mobile devices, AIS and more. The company offers out-of-the-box dashboards and reports, automated and customisable notifications that leverage geofencing and temperature tracking, and SKU-level visibility to track multimodal shipments, even when they’re split across multiple carriers.

In Spring 2021, FourKites was awarded a patent for its groundbreaking Smart Forecasted Arrival (SFA) solution, which provides companies with highly frequent and accurate estimated times of arrival for over-the-road freight in transit — even when a truck lacks any technology to transmit location data. SFA is now available to FourKites customers globally, extending the benefits of real-time visibility to freight that would otherwise be invisible to modern supply chain management solutions.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Noise camera

New trial to banish loud engines and exhausts

May 04, 2022No Comments

A search for Britain’s noisiest streets has been launched by the Department for Transport, with four areas across England and Wales set to trial new phase two

Checking tyre pressures

Reduce fuel consumption thr...

SMEs and fleet operators are being reminded that vehicle

May 04, 2022
eGen Power™ 100D fully electric axle

Allison e-Axle to make its ...

Allison Transmission will exhibit an eGen Power™ 100D fully

May 04, 2022
Green Logistics

Fleet Managers: It’s time...

If you’re a carrier or transportation provider looking to

May 03, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Electric Car Fleets

    Car makers treble battery rang...

    Massive investment by car makers

    Apr 27, 20225,352 Views
    Matthew Dillon

    Matthew Dillon

    Matt Dillon, Head of Commercial Vehicles

    Apr 25, 20225,154 Views
    Toyota Hydrogen truck

    How hydrogen can help HGVs to ...

    Haskel has launched its inaugural

    Apr 25, 20223,942 Views
    MOT

    Government proposal to reduce ...

    MoTs could be required every

    Apr 28, 20223,672 Views
    Helios electric bus charging station

    Public transport, the underrat...

    I recently came across a

    Apr 28, 20223,672 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021241,950 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202166,552 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202140,620 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202232,328 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202127,960 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing