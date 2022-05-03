Godfrey Ryan

CEO of transport specialist, Kura

Godfrey joined Kura in 2020, with experience stemming from senior commercial roles in high growth technology-enabled businesses. Godfrey ensures the company’s strategy is aligned with an ever-changing transport market, and that its services and technology are delivered professionally and with safety and sustainability as the primary objectives. Godfrey has always had a keen interest in transport and mobility and his role at Kura combines his experience of tech, with his passion for transport.

Contributing Posts:

Why the industry needs to look beyond EVs