XPO reports UK Gender Pay Gap data showing DE&I progress

Friday, February 3, 2023 - 07:47
XPO, a leading provider of freight transportation services, has published its 2022 UK Gender Pay Gap Report on its website, with data related to the impacts of its gender pay policies and its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives. The company strives for pay parity between men and women.

Dan Myers, XPO’s managing director – UK and Ireland, said, “Whilst we’ve made great strides in addressing gender differentials in compensation, there’s no room for complacency. We know that we must continue to prioritise attracting women into our business, and also promote from within. Initiatives such as our Women Drivers Forums and Women in Logistics Forums have become an instrumental part of our culture in the UK, moving us from a good workplace to a great one.”

The 2022 Gender Pay Report shows near-parity in XPO’s Transport Solutions employee population and a slightly higher comparative pay for female employees of its Bulk Transport business, as well as progress resulting from the company’s DE&I efforts:

  • An increase to 42% of XPO’s graded roles held by women across all UK operations, reflecting success with recruitment and talent development initiatives;
  • An increase to 42% of XPO’s apprenticeship opportunities filled by women, reflecting the growing diversity of the company’s training initiatives;
  • An increase in the number of women participating in XPO’s leadership development programmes, to 30% of Level One and 31% of Level Two;
  • The proportion of female employees outperforming the employee population as a whole, reflecting the successful development of women at XPO and evidenced by the higher average bonus amounts for female employees.

Lynn Brown, XPO’s vice president, human resources – UK and Ireland, commented, “At XPO, we proactively help women build careers in a male-orientated industry by removing barriers and promoting development. And it doesn’t stop with gender — we’re committed to equal opportunities for all colleagues as a true meritocracy. XPO’s recruitment practices encourage diversity, making us an employer of choice.”

XPO is a leading innovator of transport services in Europe, including technology-enabled truckload, less-than-truckload, truck brokerage, managed transport, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company tailors its solutions to customer-specific needs across a range of consumer, trade, and industrial sectors and world-class events.

