Bus operator applies the heat for safer workshop repairs

Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 08:43
Go-Ahead London, the capital’s largest bus operator, have seen numerous improvements to workshop safety and vehicle repairs since using a portable induction heater at their New Cross accident and repair centre.

workshopSupplied by Automotive Equipment Solutions (AES), the UK distributor for Josam commercial vehicle workshop products, the JH1000 heat inductor is ideal for lighter straightening and loosening of heavy vehicle parts but without needing a naked flame – a conventional method which can present safety issues and damage wiring or other connected parts.

According to Repair Centre Manager David Frost, the equipment has become an essential workshop tool, improving safety while saving time and expense.

“It’s so much safer than using a flame to heat up anything on the vehicle.” Says David. “For example, we recently straightened a front-bearer by applying heat right next to the electric wiring and air pipes, without affecting them in anyway. The bearer was pulled straight and the job completed in minutes rather than hours – which would have been the case had we needed to remove the bearer or move the wiring and pipework out of the way.”

David goes on to explain that although the unit is electrical it does not affect the vehicle systems, so none of the electrical modules need to be disconnected.

“After the initial demo” he adds, “we purchased the Josam JH1000 because we heat a lot of chassis and body parts during accident repairs.  No question, it has quickly paid for itself and continues to be a workshop asset. Also, I’m pleased to add that the equipment is easy to use, easy to maintain and training and support from AES has been excellent.”

workshopThe JH1000 induction heater is designed for straightening lighter components and loosening heavier machine parts including bolts, nuts, bushes and bearings. The control panel has intuitive buttons and indicators for easy setting of five power output levels and a duty cycle of 40 minutes.

Go‑Ahead London operate over 2,200 buses and employ over 7,000 staff operating from various sites in the capital with vehicles travelling 80 million miles annually on over 195 day, night and school routes.

Established in 2005, AES, based in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, provide commercial vehicle alignment and CV workshop equipment, along with on-site training, servicing and equipment calibration to operators and workshops throughout the UK.

    Foretrack
