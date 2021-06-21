Walkers Transport awarded world-renowned ISO 9001 Health and Safety Certificate

Walkers Transport Group Limited have announced the certification of its Quality Management System to ISO 9001 as of May 2021. The certification covers all sites in the Walkers Transport Group.
As a leading UK transport and third-party logistics specialist, Walkers Transport provide bespoke transport solutions to leading manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.
To achieve certification to the International Quality Standard, external UKAS-approved auditors carried out numerous assessments into the firm’s robust, efficient and effective quality management systems, which underpin its daily operational and business activities.
Tim Bentley, Group SHEQ – Safety, Health, Environment, and Quality – manager at Walkers Transport, said: “Consistent use of ISO 9001 has provided us with a framework to sustain and grow the business. Adopting an instantly recognisable and widely understood quality system which includes consistent and repeatable processes has helped the business to function in a disciplined and systematic way.
“Accreditation to the ISO 9001 standard means that Walkers Transport will continue to be known as a world class quality organisation. Being able to proudly display the ISO logo will give our customers and employees improved levels of confidence and trust in the ‘Can Do.’ service that we deliver.”
Founded in 1979 and known as the “Can Do.” company, Walkers offers a complete solution for the daily management and delivery of palletised goods through harnessing the power of technology and expert planning to get its customers’ goods from one location to another.