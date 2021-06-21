Headline News

Walkers Transport awarded world-renowned ISO 9001 Health and Safety Certificate

Monday, June 21, 2021 - 07:27
No Comments
726 Views
Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Walkers Transport Group Limited have announced the certification of its Quality Management System to ISO 9001 as of May 2021. The certification covers all sites in the Walkers Transport Group.

ISO 9001As a leading UK transport and third-party logistics specialist, Walkers Transport provide bespoke transport solutions to leading manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

To achieve certification to the International Quality Standard, external UKAS-approved auditors carried out numerous assessments into the firm’s robust, efficient and effective quality management systems, which underpin its daily operational and business activities.

Tim Bentley, Group SHEQ – Safety, Health, Environment, and Quality – manager at Walkers Transport, said: “Consistent use of ISO 9001 has provided us with a framework to sustain and grow the business. Adopting an instantly recognisable and widely understood quality system which includes consistent and repeatable processes has helped the business to function in a disciplined and systematic way.

“Accreditation to the ISO 9001 standard means that Walkers Transport will continue to be known as a world class quality organisation. Being able to proudly display the ISO logo will give our customers and employees improved levels of confidence and trust in the ‘Can Do.’ service that we deliver.”

Founded in 1979 and known as the “Can Do.” company, Walkers offers a complete solution for the daily management and delivery of palletised goods through harnessing the power of technology and expert planning to get its customers’ goods from one location to another.

 

Tags
,

Related Article

road safety

UK has second worst road safety progress in E...

Jun 21, 2021No Comments

The UK came 31st out of 32 European countries in terms of progress in reducing road deaths over the past 10 years, new statistics have revealed. According

electric vehicle

Highways England funds elec...

Businesses are being given the opportunity to operate an

Jun 21, 2021
GO-HI

Enterprise partners with ne...

Enterprise has been selected as the car rental partner

Jun 21, 2021
SOS

New SOS app launched for lo...

A new app has been launched to turn smartphones

Jun 21, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021119,508 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201934,206 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201827,366 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201825,446 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201923,838 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing