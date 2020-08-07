Vertivia Holdings Ltd acquired by The Miles Consultancy

The Miles Consultancy (TMC) has finalised its acquisition of Vertivia Holdings, as it expands the focus of its business to cover European mobility management services. With this acquisition of Vertivia Holdings, it has strengthened its position in mileage capture and fuel data management sectors. This means that TMC’s portfolio of national and international fleet clients to more than 350 customers.
Paul Hollick, managing director of TMC, said: “Both TMC and Vertivia have been active in a very similar space and we expect to achieve some great things by uniting the businesses; for the benefit of current and future customers. The acquisition of Vertivia forms part of our ongoing investment into tech, data and service as we expand the business, with a focus on European data-led mobility management.”
The TMC app is now connected to the leading travel and expenses management platform Concur, and Hollick said more new products and services are in the pipeline.
Paul Talbot, chairman of IFC Group incorporating Vertivia, said the acquisition by TMC: “will take the business to another level in terms of technological capability, geographical presence and product offering for the benefit of all.”
Vertivia director Paul Miers will join The Miles Consultancy as chief data officer.