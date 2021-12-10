UK and Europe’s largest lorry park opens for business in Kent

The new Ashford International Truckstop opened in Ashford, Kent on Tuesday 7th December 2021 (today), with a range of modern facilities for the drivers of up to 660 trucks per day, making it the largest in the UK and Europe. The ‘state of the art’ lorry park has been built by GSE Building & Civil Engineering Ltd and is located at Waterbrook Park, near (J10/10A) M20, so will be the first or last stop for many drivers as they enter or leave the UK.
The new facilities on site are all fully accessible for wheelchair users and include:
- Fully-fitted out kitchen and restaurant serving freshly cooked meals 24/7
- Bar
- Games room
- Relaxation and wi-fi booths
- Laundry
- Toilet and shower facilities (male and female)
- Shop
- 6 bedrooms
- State-of-the-art gym
- Coffee station
- Electric hook ups for refrigerated lorries
Darren Smith, General Manager at Ashford International Truckstop comments: “Drivers are the life blood of supply chains, crossing continents with the essential goods we all need. We are therefore delighted to be offering these fantastic, purpose built facilities, which have been designed following consultation with drivers to find out exactly what they need.”
“In order to maintain and attract new drivers into the sector, it is important that they can access affordable, safe, secure facilities when they need to take a break. By providing better facilities for drivers, we can help them to be better rested on long journeys and rested drivers will be safer drivers.”
The new site is surrounded by acoustic fencing and has a range of office buildings, which will be occupied by local businesses, including those providing customs support for drivers accessing the near-by Sevington Inland Border Facility.
The new Ashford International Truckstop is a short distance from the existing site in Waterbrook Avenue, which was originally built by Eurotunnel and which will now be redeveloped for housing as part of a larger development scheme in the area.
Darren Smith concludes: “Drivers can access our new facilities from 7th December and check availability and book spaces via our app mytruckparking.com We look forward to welcoming them, especially as the busy pre-Christmas winter period begins.”
Roads Minister Baroness Vere who officially opened the Truck stop said: “We’re dedicated to helping ensure better conditions for hauliers, which is why we’ve announced £32.5 million to provide better facilities at lorry parks around the country so drivers feel safe and comfortable wherever they stop to have a rest.
“The new site at Ashford International Truckstop is setting the standard for others to follow, and I’m delighted to formally open this fantastic site which will provide secure, modern facilities for thousands of hauliers passing through Kent.”