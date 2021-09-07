Headline News

TTC warns fleet managers of key driving licence legislation change on 1 September

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 - 09:30
TTC is urging fleet managers to focus on the key legislation change surrounding licence extension periods that came into effect on the 1 September, and which is already catching some unsuspecting drivers out with fines of up to £1,000.

Jim Kirwood, CEO of TTC Commercial

Introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) announced a grace period that saw all driving licences due to expire between 1 February and 31 December 2020, extended by a further period of 11 months.  As a result, any driving licences that were originally due to expire in October 2020 were valid until September 2021.

Now that deadline date has been reached TTC is reminding drivers to check their driving licence expiration date and re-apply to the DVLA immediately, while advising fleets to pay extra attention to driver licence compliance in the coming weeks. As driving on an expired licence can result in a £1,000 fine and possible wider implications such as compromising fleet insurance cover, keeping licences updated is crucial for all motorists, especially business car and van drivers.

Jim Kirkwood, CEO of TTC Group commented: “The past 18 months have seen a host of regulatory shifts for fleets and drivers, as the Government has responded to the pandemic. As we return to a more normal regulatory environment, it is important drivers aren’t caught out by the end of this extension period.

Kirkwood added: “The range of solutions offered by Licence Bureau allows fleet managers to perform online driving licence verification checks both easily and quickly, and they will be immediately notified of any drivers whose licences have expired. We are committed to helping fleets achieve ongoing compliance of their vehicles and drivers.”

