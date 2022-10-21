TNS 365 is the perfect fit for The Jordon Group

A leading shopfitting company says it is increasing productivity thanks to commercial vehicle breakdown repair cover from TNS 365.
Founded in Oldham in 1965 by Edward Jordon, the Jordon Group is a leading specialist in the shopfitting, refrigeration and air conditioning industry. The company works nationwide with some of the biggest names in UK retail and holds the ISO 9001 quality management accreditation.
The group operates a fleet of around 80 vehicles, including 15t and 7.5t trucks as well as a large number of Renault vans. The Jordon Group wanted to reduce downtime when a van or truck was off the road, as this impacted the productivity of its installer teams.
Bev Wood, Fleet Co-ordinator for the Jordon Group, said: “We have accounts with motor factors and repair centres but found that sometimes they couldn’t provide us with a solution in the time frame we needed. Also, it is not cost-effective for our installers to leave a site in order to find a replacement for a flat tyre, for example. It is much more efficient for me to send someone out to them.”
The Jordon Group appointed TNS 365, a specialist in commercial vehicle and trailer repair, to provide this call-out service. TNS 365 has an extensive network of dedicated commercial vehicle technicians, meaning that the Jordon Group’s vehicles are never more than 90 minutes from a mechanic – and most are less than an hour away.
“This is the first time we have used a service like this and would recommend it to any company like ours that uses commercial vehicles,” said Bev. “TNS 365 has nationwide coverage which is important as we work right across the UK as well. They have been very reliable and good value for money.
“It makes my life easier and also the lives of our teams on site, as everything is taken care of. All I do is contact them with the issue and they get back in touch when they’ve solved it. Ultimately, it gives me the confidence that the job will be done efficiently and in a timely manner.”
TNS 365 provide a 24/7 breakdown helpline with access to breakdown assistance, repairs and general aftercare support services, including online real-time status reporting and a nationwide hydraulic hose repair and replacement service.