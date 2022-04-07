Headline News

Fleet Management

Speedy Alu-Truck

Speedy launch industry-first lifting and handling safety innovation

Thursday, April 7, 2022 - 07:47
No Comments
768 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

National construction equipment hire and services provider Speedy, have launched an innovative purpose-built sack truck for its delivery fleet and service centres across the UK to reduce the risk of manual handling injuries.

Speedy has developed the Alu-Truck, a lightweight aluminium sack truck, alongside BIL, its material handling equipment supplier. The sack-truck has bespoke features including a round back to transport gas cylinders more easily, rounded handles for comfortable manoeuvring and an extra-large foldable base plate. The company are rolling out over 800 of the units across its network.

Alu-TruckSpeedy has also developed an undercarriage kerb-side compartment with its truck builder PPS, which are currently being installed in 445 of its delivery vehicles to house the Alu-Truck. This will enable drivers access the sack-truck easily and make customer deliveries quicker and safer.

Andy Johnson, HSSEQ Director at Speedy, said: “The safety of colleagues and customers is always our top priority. The nature of our business means that there is an inherent risk of manual handling related injuries, which we’re working hard to mitigate through staff training and by investing in tail lifts, ramps and winches to reduce the need to lift, pull or push equipment.

“The Alu-Truck is a product of collaborating with our operational teams and our suppliers to solve this key safety issue together. The bespoke sack-truck is designed specifically for routine delivery jobs that we carry out and to handle heavy items like trench rammers and plate compactors. The new undercarriage compartment on our delivery vehicles makes it easy for drivers to access an innovative and safe way of loading goods onto the trolley.”

The Alu-Truck was trialled by Speedy’s Reading and Gatwick service centres before starting its nationwide rollout.

The company received the RoSPA gold award for the eighth year in a row in March for Occupational Health and Safety. It has also recently won the Fleet News Excellence in Safety and Compliance Award, and was shortlisted in the Company Driver Safety Award category at the UK Fleet Champions Awards.

Speedy is the UK’s leading provider of tools, equipment and plant hire services to a wide range of customers in the construction, infrastructure and industrial markets, as well as to local trade and consumers. It operates from 200 sites across the UK and Ireland.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Delivery vans in a row

Commercial vehicle safety should be top prior...

Apr 07, 2022No Comments

The recent introduction of the Highway Code Hierarchy and enforcement of the Direct Vision Standard in London has made commercial vehicle safety top of the agenda for

Self driving car

Self-driving car crashes: w...

At the beginning of the year, the Law Commission

Apr 07, 2022
HGV driving towards setting sun

Freight prices rise for 14 ...

New industry index data reveals March’s average haulage and

Apr 06, 2022
Dawson Group have 10 18ft fridgeboxes

Hultsteins present solution...

Hultsteins, the Swedish and UK refrigeration systems manufacturer, are

Apr 06, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Red Diesel Barrels

    Government contradiction over ...

    In his Spring Statement the

    Apr 04, 20229,444 Views

    Matthew Walters

    Matthew Walters, Head of Consultancy

    Mar 30, 20225,490 Views
    Russian and Ukrainian Flags

    Ukraine & supply chain

    US pledges to ramp-up liquefied

    Apr 04, 20225,340 Views
    Used vans for sale

    Distortions to UK used-car mar...

    The UK’s second-hand automotive market

    Apr 01, 20223,996 Views
    Transport director

    Why more businesses are choosi...

    Any fleet-operating organisation knows the

    Mar 31, 20223,276 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021239,796 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202164,428 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202138,766 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202226,352 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202124,732 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing