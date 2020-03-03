Headline News

Shackleford transport firm celebrates a golden age of business

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 - 08:48
No Comments
180 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Top News, Transport

A local family-run transport company has marked its fiftieth anniversary by investing in eleven new vehicles as it continues to expand its operation.

Palletways UK

Frederick R Miller – New Vehicles

Shackleford-based Frederick R Miller Ltd has purchased six new tractor units and five 18 tonne lorries to grow the fleet. The firm is a member of Palletways, Europe’s largest and fastest growing palletised freight network and operates across Guildford, Kingston upon Thames and Reading.

Ian Miller, managing director of Frederick R Miller, said: “We’re celebrating a momentous half a century in business. The company was started by my father with just two trucks which were used to transport logs to the paper mills in Kent. We now employ 50 staff, own and operate 25 vehicles and have more than 40,000 sq.ft of warehousing and storage space.

“Our continued association with Palletways has enabled us to progress over the years as technology has become more advanced. The unique selling points of Palletways, like its state-of-the-art IT and tracking systems, estimated time of arrivals technology and additional pallet sizes, have helped us enormously to increase our postcode areas and delivery quantities.  It’s also great to get support and advice from Palletways and fellow members to benefit our business and customer base. The business will stay in the family for the future which is looking positive and bright.”

Rob Gittins, managing director of Palletways UK, adds: “To have been in business in this sector for fifty years is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the hard work of the Miller family and its entire team. The company is an important part of the Palletways network and a regular Palletways Platinum club member in recognition of its first-class customer service.”

Frederick R Miller has a strong reputation for delivering a quality service and cost-effective solutions. With experience in palletised freight distribution as a member of Palletways, it offers services for urgent/overnight freight and next day or same-day deliveries. These are all tracked and visible via Palletways’ systems. With extensive storage facilities, and the capacity to move full and part loads, the company offers a complete end to end service for its customers.

The company is one of over 115 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, famed for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 4500+ depots and 23 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

DriveTech

DriveTech supports new 50 by 30 global road d...

Mar 03, 2020No Comments

The DriveTech team wholeheartedly supports the new Stockholm Declaration on Road Safety* with its ambition to dramatically reduce road deaths globally between now and 2030. The campaign

Zenith

Zenith sees EV orders leap ...

Zenith sees EV orders leap 300% as BiK tax

Mar 02, 2020

Electric vehicle charge poi...

The number of electric vehicle (EV) charge points at

Mar 02, 2020

GEM offers tips for staying...

Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist is

Mar 02, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201925,650 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201821,654 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201918,120 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201817,784 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201816,158 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage