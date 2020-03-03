A local family-run transport company has marked its fiftieth anniversary by investing in eleven new vehicles as it continues to expand its operation.
Shackleford-based Frederick R Miller Ltd has purchased six new tractor units and five 18 tonne lorries to grow the fleet. The firm is a member of Palletways, Europe’s largest and fastest growing palletised freight network and operates across Guildford, Kingston upon Thames and Reading.
Ian Miller, managing director of Frederick R Miller, said: “We’re celebrating a momentous half a century in business. The company was started by my father with just two trucks which were used to transport logs to the paper mills in Kent. We now employ 50 staff, own and operate 25 vehicles and have more than 40,000 sq.ft of warehousing and storage space.
“Our continued association with Palletways has enabled us to progress over the years as technology has become more advanced. The unique selling points of Palletways, like its state-of-the-art IT and tracking systems, estimated time of arrivals technology and additional pallet sizes, have helped us enormously to increase our postcode areas and delivery quantities. It’s also great to get support and advice from Palletways and fellow members to benefit our business and customer base. The business will stay in the family for the future which is looking positive and bright.”
Rob Gittins, managing director of Palletways UK, adds: “To have been in business in this sector for fifty years is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the hard work of the Miller family and its entire team. The company is an important part of the Palletways network and a regular Palletways Platinum club member in recognition of its first-class customer service.”
Frederick R Miller has a strong reputation for delivering a quality service and cost-effective solutions. With experience in palletised freight distribution as a member of Palletways, it offers services for urgent/overnight freight and next day or same-day deliveries. These are all tracked and visible via Palletways’ systems. With extensive storage facilities, and the capacity to move full and part loads, the company offers a complete end to end service for its customers.
The company is one of over 115 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, famed for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 4500+ depots and 23 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.