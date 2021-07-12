EDF’s Jas Sangha has become the 500th employee to take delivery of a brand-new electric car thanks to Tusker’s salary sacrifice car benefits scheme.
Since the scheme started 12 months ago, EDF has had a 4% uptake, which includes its 500th car delivered this month. Currently around 14 additional employees are signing up to the scheme each month, 93% of which are opting for a pure electric vehicle.
EDF’s staff have reported savings of around £150-£200 per month largely thanks to the 1% Benefit in Kind available on the scheme which maximizes tax and NI savings for employees, as well as charge points being available at 20 of the company’s sites. 300 additional charge points are set to be available to employees by December 2021.
“I’m delighted with my new Kia e-Niro and thrilled that it was me who help hit the 500-car milestone, exactly a year on from when the first EDF Tusker car was delivered,” said Jas Sangha, Assistant Shift Manager at EDF.
“My colleagues and I have been really impressed with the choice of makes and models available on the Tusker scheme, and also the cost savings. My e-Niro has an impressive 282-mile range which is more than enough for my commute. And with work offering charge points, it made switching to an electric car really easy.”
Vanessa Corsie, Benefits Manager at EDF says, “The great thing about Tusker’s car benefit scheme is that we were able to open the opportunity to drive a brand-new car up to over 11,000 employees. EDF is Britain’s biggest generator, and we want to find new ways to help our customers and colleagues lower their carbon footprint and be part of the journey towards Net Zero.”
“We launched the initiative to coincide with the government’s change in Benefit in Kind to 0% for the 2020/21 tax year. It reduced the BIK payable from 16% so provided considerable tax savings to employees – for both 20% and 40% taxpayers. We’ve already seen substantial savings as an organisation too. It also meets our duty of care obligations, reduces grey fleet challenges by getting employees into a new car and helps us meet our corporate environmental targets, so it’s a win all round.”
The Tusker offer works in the same way as Cycle to Work and Childcare Voucher schemes. Employees offset some of their monthly salary in return for a brand new, fully maintained and insured electric car. It also means employees can access the benefits of driving electric without any deposit or ongoing running costs including road tax, insurance, MOTs, breakdown assistance and repair bills. The employer also benefits from National Insurance savings.