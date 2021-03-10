Headline News

Compliance: Operator disqualified for two years

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 - 10:18
No Comments
672 Views
Compliance, Fleet Management, General News, Law & Legislation, News, Newsletter, Operator Licence, Top News

A Stockport operator that invoked the wrath of the traffic commissioner by making “hollow” promises and lacking financial standing has been disqualified for two years.

disqualified

North West traffic commissioner Gerallt Evans

North West traffic commissioner Gerallt Evans said it was “wholly unacceptable” that director Jamie Shawcross openly admitted he had no involvement in the management of Mobile Crane Services, even though he was the owner and sole director. Shawcross appeared at a Golborne public inquiry after concerns were raised that the operator had not complied with undertakings made when the licence was first issued, following the purchase of a business called Evalift, which had entered administration and had its licence revoked. The undertakings related to providing evidence of financial standing, commissioning independent audits and attending an operator licensing awareness training (OLAT) course, along with a former director David Stopford.

Shawcross explained that the pandemic had made attending courses difficult during 2020, as did providing proof of financial standing.

But TC Evans was unimpressed; in a written decision he said the initial date for attending the course was well before the pandemic restrictions and he had failed to arrange a course in the intervening nine months. The TC said: “If Mr Shawcross had the will to attend an OLAT he could easily have done so before the public inquiry. His failure to do so indicates his lack of responsibility towards his obligations as director of a licence holder. The operator has not provided me with any tangible evidence or detailed plans on how and by when it expects to achieve the financial standing required beyond mere aspiration.”

He also criticised the failure to be notified that Stopford had been appointed director for a short while, or that he was then removed and said that the failings of the operator fell into the ‘severe’ category. “All of these matters are compounded by the fact that the issues mirror closely the issues which arose in relation to the Evalift licence, which was also solely controlled by Mr Shawcross,” TC Evans added. “This is the third public inquiry that he has attended in two years and I do not accept that he has learnt any lessons from his previous experience.”

As a result, the licence was revoked, repute was lost and both the operator and director were disqualified.

Source: Commercial Motor

Related Article

Hooray for Hauliers

Pallet-Track launches its Hooray for Hauliers...

Mar 10, 2021No Comments

Logistics business Pallet-Track has launched a national Hooray for Hauliers campaign to celebrate the role of the key worker drivers who have kept Britain moving throughout the

hydrogen bus

ADL claims next generation ...

Bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis Ltd (ADL) has announced that

Mar 10, 2021
Hauliers

Hauliers still struggling w...

Hauliers are still facing serious issues travelling via Welsh

Mar 09, 2021
penalty points

Pensioners have more penalt...

There are more than 304,000 pensioners (over 65s) currently

Mar 09, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201819,848 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201818,588 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201918,210 Views

    Lex Autolease launches extende...

    The UK’s leading commercial vehicle

    Oct 08, 201918,168 Views

    Farewell to a legend: Last eve...

    Fleet-favourite HGV was voted Truck

    Jul 05, 201317,052 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing