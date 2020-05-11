Headline News

MoT extension confusion and vehicle neglect could cause chaos for businesses

Monday, May 11, 2020 - 07:48
No Comments
366 Views
Fleet Management, General News, MOT, News, Newsletter, Top News, Vehicle Safety

Venson Automotive Solutions is urging fleet managers to encourage company car drivers to ensure their vehicles are road ready as the nation anticipates an easing of lockdown.

Venson Automotive Solutions

The advice from Venson follows its latest survey of UK motorists which revealed that one in five do not know when their MoT is due, and 69% are unclear about when the Government’s six-month MoT exemption came into play. The survey also found that one in four drivers has deferred a service or repair until after lockdown is lifted and as many as 28% have failed to carry out any basic vehicle health checks since 23rd March.

Alison Bell, Marketing Director at Venson Automotive Solutions comments: “Even with the current six-month MoT exemption in place, drivers are still responsible for keeping their vehicle in a roadworthy condition – drivers can still be prosecuted if at the wheel of an unsafe vehicle.

“Businesses also have a duty of care to ensure their employees who drive on company business are safe and should therefore be encouraging regular safety checks. By carrying out basic maintenance checks, drivers will not only help to reduce the time their vehicle is off the road but importantly, eliminate unnecessary cost for themselves and/or their employer. Additionally, a vehicle kept in a safe, driveable condition, limits their personal inconvenience if it has to be repaired and lessens the burden on roadside assistance providers.”

Encouragingly, respondents to the Venson survey have carried out some basic but important tasks; 51% have checked the tyre pressure and 49% have run the engine regularly to keep the battery charged; 42% have checked the oil level. Other maintenance that drivers have carried out include moving the car to test the brakes (41%), measuring tyre tread depth (39%) and ensuring headlights and brake lights are all fully-functioning (34%).

Venson Automotive Solutions

Alison Bell continued: “When lockdown is eased, businesses will be keen to begin to make up for lost time, so the last thing they need are  drivers to be out of action due to a flat tyre, flat battery, or worse. It’s great to see that half of the respondents have checked their tyre pressure and run the engine to keep the battery charged. This is a simple bit of maintenance which is often neglected but could save hundreds of pounds if the vehicle has to be off the road for repairs.”

“What’s more, regardless of the government’s extension, we recommend vehicles are booked in for MoTs well in advance of their new due date in order to help avoid bottlenecks building after lockdown. Those responsible for fleet vehicles should also ensure that service routines are maintained to avoid invalidating warranties and generating unnecessary maintenance costs for their business.”

Venson Vehicle Safety Checklist

  • Battery care – start the engine once a week and allow it to run for about 15 minutes. This will re-charge the battery and help keep the engine in good condition.
  • Oil – check oil levels and for any leaks.
  • Check windscreen wipers and screen wash
  • Coolant – is the level correct?
  • Damage – is there any damage to bodywork that might affect roadworthiness? If you’re not sure ask for advice.
  • Dashboard – check for warning lights when the engine is running.
  • Rubber – are the tyres safe, correctly inflated and legal? Do you have a working spare or alternative solution in the vehicle?
  • Windscreen and mirrors – do you have clear all-round vision and is the glass damage free?
Tags
, , ,

Related Article

PACTS

PACTS to investigate safety benefits of 20mph...

May 11, 2020No Comments

The Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS) has been awarded £60k of funding to investigate the safety benefits of lower urban speed limits. The project, which

active Travel

Active travel to help the U...

The Government has outlined the key role active travel

May 11, 2020
company car

Coronavirus: HMRC publishes...

HMRC has issued guidance to fleets on how to

May 11, 2020
Bestmile

Start-up Bestmile: In the r...

The Swiss start-up Bestmile has developed an orchestration platform

May 11, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201420,490 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201419,896 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201918,864 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201818,768 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201916,746 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing