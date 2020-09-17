Headline News

Lee Brown appointed MD of Interactive Fleet Management

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 08:07
Lee Brown has been appointed as managing director of Interactive Fleet Management, the Grosvenor Group’s specialist fleet management business.

Lee joined the Grosvenor Group in 2001, became finance director of Interactive Fleet Management in 2012 and has been instrumental in the company’s growth and development of new products and services ever since.

Well-known for his clear and inciteful advice for companies with car and light commercial vehicle fleets, Lee replaces previous managing director, Nicola Johnson, who has taken the role of Grosvenor Group chairwoman.

“I’m delighted to welcome Lee into this important role,” said Grosvenor Group CEO, Shaun Barritt.

“We are entering a very challenging period for fleet operators, due to the pandemic, Brexit and the shift towards alternative fuels, and Lee is the perfect person to steer our customers through these times.

“As well as being managing director of Interactive Fleet Management, Lee also heads up the Grosvenor Group’s 0Zone solution, which has won awards for helping companies drive down their vehicle emissions by moving to ultra-low emission and electric vehicle policies.

“He is also spearheading our salary sacrifice offering which is back on the agenda because its financial benefits look extremely interesting thanks to the Government’s hugely attractive benefit in kind (BIK) rates on ultra-low emission and electric vehicles.

“We wish him every success in his new role.”

