Jahama Group offers nationwide storage scheme for vehicles

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 09:31
Jahama Group, the property arm of the GFG Alliance, today launches a nationwide scheme providing urgent, secure parking for fleet vehicles, plant and equipment idled by the COVID-19 crisis.

The group is making a large part of its real estate portfolio, including land around Liberty Industries and SIMEC industrial sites, available for storage required as a result of business activity pausing during the pandemic. More details can be found at: http://jahamacommercialspace.co.uk

Car rental providers, coach operators, distribution and logistics providers, construction and engineering are among those facing a challenge in storing large quantities of vehicles.

Storage will be available in a total of 12 locations in England, Scotland and Wales. Pricing will be competitive, with short-term and medium-term flexible packages provided.

Dilip Awtani, Chief Executive of Jahama, said: “The pandemic has led to unprecedented demand for vehicle storage – and we want to do our bit to help.

“We all hope that COVID-19 will be beaten quickly and that cars, buses and industrial vehicles will soon be back on the road but in the meantime, there is a need for somewhere safe and secure to store them.

“Jahama owns land around industrial locations across the United Kingdom. That’s a resource that can be put to good use for the duration of this crisis.”

