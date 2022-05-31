Headline News

Fleet Management

grey fleet

Put grey fleet reduction at the heart of corporate travel practices

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 - 06:48
No Comments
726 Views
Fleet Management, General News, Grey Fleet, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

The Urban Mobility Partnership (UMP) launched its policy paper on Corporate Travel and Commuting at a roundtable discussion in Newcastle. The paper calls for businesses and public sector organisations to urgently reduce grey fleet usage in line with decarbonisation agendas and examines the problems of relying on personal private car usage for business travel, otherwise known as “grey fleet”, and offers key recommendations on how to reduce this and offer employees sustainable alternatives.

UMP is calling for a series of practical solutions and policy recommendations which can incentivise changes within employee business travel. These include:

  • Grey fleet reduction should be a key part of all local authorities and combined authorities’ clean air and transport plans
  • The requirement for employees to have access to a private vehicle should be removed from all employee contracts
  • Businesses should assess the variety of alternatives to grey fleet and work with local public transport providers, daily rental, car club and active travel providers to make alternative modes more accessible

UMP is also calling for interventions to national policy, which include:

  • Using the tax system to incentivise a move away from grey fleet practice, such as tax-free mobility credits to be used on sustainable modes of travel
  • Rules around Benefit in Kind Tax to be updated to allow flexibility for sustainable travel innovation
  • Government departments to provide guidance to public sector bodies and local authorities on how to provide alternative transport methods to cut costs and reduce environmental impact

The launch of the policy paper saw decision makers, industry representatives and key local and national stakeholders from across the UK come together in Newcastle to discuss ideas on how organisations can support employees to move away from privately-owned vehicles for commuting and business travel.

Steve Stewart, Founding Member of the Urban Mobility Partnership, said “As we look to recover from the pandemic and with many people returning to the office in some form, we want to ensure that sustainability and decarbonisation are at the forefront of business travel and commuting practices.

“We are excited to launch our policy paper, which calls for an urgent examination of the national tax system around business travel and offers practical guidance on how to promote alternative ways of commuting to the private car. We look forward to working with stakeholders across the country to help employees make that shift.

“There’s a real opportunity for businesses, local and national Government to work together to achieve their decarbonisation plans, support economic recovery, and to move towards a sustainable, multi-modal transport future.”

Link to the Transforming Corporate Travel and Commuting Paper: Transforming-Corporate-Travel-and-Commuting_May-2022-D7

Tags
, ,

Related Article

eActros LongHaul to hit the road in 2022

May 31, 2022No Comments

Following the market launch of the eActros for heavy-duty distribution transport in 2021, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is systematically pressing ahead with the introduction of additional battery-electric models for

M48 Severn Bridge

Essential cable inspections...

National Highways starts an essential programme of cable inspections

May 31, 2022
Northern Ireland protocol

Logistics UK: Make the Nort...

Logistics UK has told the government it must make

May 30, 2022
Checkin LCV values on BCA web site

LCV values remained stable ...

LCV values remained above £10,000 for the fifth consecutive

May 30, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Driverless car in London

    Future of fleet mobility

    One small regulation change has

    May 23, 20224,926 Views

    Law change set to allow newly ...

    Plans to scrap EU rules

    May 23, 20224,884 Views
    Electric car on the road

    Electric Vehicle ‘out of cha...

    Potential EV owners should not

    May 23, 20224,368 Views
    Mina Chargepass at an InstaVolt charging station

    EV charging payment specialist...

    EV charging payment specialists Mina,

    May 24, 20223,876 Views
    Make it Visible

    ‘Make it Visible’ ...

    Ford has teamed up with

    May 25, 20223,174 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021243,648 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202168,166 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202142,234 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202234,782 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202130,336 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing