Headline News

Fleet Management

Two Trucks on the motorway

Major update to the operator licensing guide

Monday, July 18, 2022 - 06:37
No Comments
1,542 Views
Fleet Management, Goods Vehicle Operator Licensing Guide, News, Newsletter, Top News

The Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain have published an updated Goods Vehicle Operator Licensing Guide, which gives an overview of how the licensing system works for operators of goods vehicles.

It is intended to give a summary of operator licensing and to direct users to where further advice may be available.

The updated guidance provides clarification of modern rules and regulations and adheres to current accessibility criteria.

HGV DriverIt includes details on what is necessary in order to hold an operator’s licence, how to apply for a licence, managing a licence, the role and responsibilities of transport managers and more.

It also includes guidance on UK fleets operating light goods vehicles (LGVs) internationally, including to the Republic of Ireland, after they fell under operator licensing rules for the first time from May.

The rule change means that operators or users of vans and other light goods vehicles more than 2.5 tonnes and up to 3.5 tonnes that transport goods for hire and reward from the UK into, or through the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein, will need to obtain an International Operators’ Licence.

Introduced as part of the post-Brexit EU trade deal, the new rules apply to vans or other LGVs, vans towing trailers, cars towing trailers.

One of the many conditions of the licence is the appointment of a dedicated transport manager, with a valid Transport Manager Certificate of Professional Competence (TM CPC) qualification.

The guide can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/goods-vehicle-operator-licensing-guide.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Van cur open to get at tools

Van theft is on the rise and is set to increa...

Jul 18, 2022No Comments

COMPARETHEMARKET.COM has predicted future levels of van theft could double to 20,000 in the next decade after research found an 81% increase from 2015 to 2019. The

Flashing police lights

Views sought on new sentenc...

A comprehensive package of 12 new and revised sentencing

Jul 18, 2022
HGV fuel tank

Logistics UK repeats call f...

Logistics UK wants an immediate 6p per litre cut

Jul 18, 2022
Europa Road truck

Europa Road takes a load of...

Europa Road has launched a brand new, part-load service to

Jul 18, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    General Safety Regulation

    Brexit ideology “becoming th...

    A prominent figure in the

    Jul 11, 20227,962 Views
    Loading a truck

    6 ways to stop wasting a truck...

    The adage “time is money”

    Jul 12, 20225,952 Views
    Operation Vertebrae

    400 vehicles stopped as office...

    More than 400 vehicles were

    Jul 14, 20225,778 Views
    Busy Motorway

    Mandatory speed limiters added...

    From the 6th July, speed

    Jul 11, 20225,280 Views
    Plastic bottles

    Plastics to H2 & Syngas: ...

    Hydrogen Utopia International Plc (HUI),

    Jul 14, 20224,956 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021246,990 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202170,908 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202145,270 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202238,634 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202134,770 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing