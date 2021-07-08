Freight Portal relaunches to give greater support to operators

Energy Saving Trust, Zemo Partnership and the Department for Transport (DfT) have relaunched an updated Freight Portal, with the aim of providing better support to operators as they strive to cut carbon emissions and fuel bills. The portal shows how operators can adapt vehicles to reduce emissions and includes training courses and telematics systems.
There are also tips on how operators can make their operations more efficient, improve their green credentials, expand the skill set of their drivers and become more economical in the long term.
New case studies are also featured along with worked costings examples and new tools that provide further free and impartial advice.
Transport minister, Rachel Maclean said: “As we strive to Build Back Greener from the pandemic, the relaunched Freight Portal will provide freight operators with useful information and support to make their operations more efficient. It’s packed with advice and ideas that will not only help operators of all sizes cut their costs, but also reduce their carbon footprint.”
Andy Eastlake, MD at Zemo Partnership, said: “We and our 200-plus members know that the journey to low and zero emissions starts with having good and reliable information, whether about available technologies, policies, cost-effective solutions or learnings from people who have already shown the way.
“The Freight Portal helps fleet operators to navigate those important first steps towards decarbonisation. We’re pleased to be working with DfT and Energy Saving Trust, bringing many of the key participants together to make support available to every operator in the road freight sector.”
Tim Anderson, group head of transport at the Energy Saving Trust, commented: “The revamped Freight Portal will be an excellent resource for road freight operators of all sizes and will support them in their efforts to reduce emissions from vehicle operations and lower costs.
“The new fuel cost cutter tool can identify potential savings that operators can make by taking action right away, and our new suite of guides, case studies and reports will provide insight and encouragement for businesses within the freight industry, allowing them to move goods in a more sustainable way as we head towards net zero.”
Operators can now visit the portal at www.thefreightportal.org where they can also sign up for newsletters and updates on new developments and tools to help reduce carbon emissions and costs.