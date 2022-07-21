Headline News

Electric Fleet

EV charging station for electric car in concept of green energy and eco power produced from sustainable source to supply to charger station in order to reduce CO2 emission

EV fleet transition smoother than anticipated

Thursday, July 21, 2022 - 09:37
No Comments
882 Views
Electric Fleet, Electric Vehicles, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Research by AX has revealed that the EV fleet transition is smoother than anticipated despite there being significant uncertainty amongst UK businesses regarding the effect of electrification on vehicle incident management.

Young girl is charging her electric car in the cityTo inform its white paper, Fleet EV Adoption 2022: Are UK businesses adapting to the accelerated electric vehicle revolution?, AX surveyed 151 UK fleet managers to uncover the prevailing attitudes towards EV adoption within the sector.

AX’s research revealed that the fleet managers of businesses yet to start their EV transition were expecting significant disruption to vehicle incident management processes as a result of electrification. However, those who had already begun the process of EV adoption said they had experienced less of an effect.

Investigating further, the report found that over half (51.9%) of non-EV fleet managers said that they anticipated an increase in vehicle downtime due to accidents with the introduction of EVs into their fleet. In contrast, just 24.2% of EV fleet managers said that they had realised that increase.

In addition, the study also showed that 44.2% of non-EV fleet managers expected an increase in cost of maintenance. However, only 20.2% of fleet managers that had already started EV uptake said the cost of maintenance had risen.

The discrepancy between the expected effects of the EV transition on vehicle incident management suggests there remains uncertainty amongst UK businesses on how electrification will affect them. It may also explain why over a third of UK businesses (34.4%) surveyed by AX have yet to start the process.

Scott Hamilton-Cooper

Scott Hamilton-Cooper, Managing Director of AX Automotive, said, “According to our survey, businesses that are yet to electrify their fleets are noticeably nervous about implementing changes. Despite the accelerated rate of EV uptake, there are still myths perpetuating that are hampering its progress – as our report suggests.

“There is clearly a significant discrepancy between the expectation and reality of electrification. Yet, the discrepancy we have identified in our white paper suggests that if businesses are fully informed of how the switch to electric is likely to affect them, then their EV transition journey will be smoother than anticipated.”

In November 2021, AX launched AX Motor Assist to provide a new, technology-driven end-to-end accident management service for fleet and leasing companies and their customers. The specialists at AX can orchestrate the fast delivery of a suitable replacement vehicle, both ICE and EV, while ensuring every claim takes the most economical route through the process.

This expertise, alongside a tailored approach offering value-added services to deal with almost any motoring-related incident, means that claims are handled consistently and correctly. Allied to this expertise, the bespoke automated Motor Assist platform delivers a step-by-step customer journey that simplifies the handling of complex incidents for all stakeholders.

To download and read in full the AX white paper, Fleet EV Adoption 2022: Are UK businesses adapting to the accelerated electric vehicle revolution?, please click here.

Tags
,

Related Article

Pall-Ex Trucks

Pall-Ex goes Gold with Ministry of Defence re...

Jul 21, 2022No Comments

Pall-Ex has achieved the rare honour of an Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award from the Ministry of Defence for its support of the Armed Forces community.

An electric car being charged up

BEVs take fleet top spot fo...

Battery electric has overtaken petrol to become the most

Jul 21, 2022
Extreme heat warning on motorway

“Vicious cycle” of clim...

As temperatures return to normal after the record-breaking heatwave

Jul 21, 2022
Summer Holiday Traffic

Busiest summer school holid...

With most schools in England and Wales about to

Jul 20, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Female driver suffering in the heat

    Extreme hot weather alert – ...

    With temperatures likely to exceed

    Jul 18, 202211,742 Views
    Loading a truck

    6 ways to stop wasting a truck...

    The adage “time is money”

    Jul 12, 20226,558 Views
    Operation Vertebrae

    400 vehicles stopped as office...

    More than 400 vehicles were

    Jul 14, 20226,270 Views
    VW ID.Buzz

    New all-electric Volkswagen ID...

    UK order books are now

    Jul 15, 20225,910 Views
    Plastic bottles

    Plastics to H2 & Syngas: ...

    Hydrogen Utopia International Plc (HUI),

    Jul 14, 20225,418 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021247,182 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202171,022 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202145,384 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202238,988 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202134,956 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing