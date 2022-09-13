VodaFone
Earned Recognition

TIP Earned Recognition

TIP launches ‘Earned Recognition by TIP’

Tuesday, September 13, 2022
TIP has launched ‘Earned Recognition by TIP’, a brand-new service to support those transport operators who are interested in attaining ‘exemplar’ status through the DVSA Earned Recognition Scheme.

First showcased at the Commercial Vehicle Show in May 2022, ‘Earned Recognition by TIP’ is a complete service that takes the strain of compliance event data entry, managing compliance documentation and monitoring maintenance key performance indicators away from the operator. TIP’s new service sees its operations teams manage this function on behalf of its customers to let them focus on their core business activities. TIP’s ‘proactive’ approach to helping its customers achieve, and retain, Earned Recognition status also offers dedicated support as a key feature and, of course, 24/7 access to an Earned Recognition platform. It is that platform, developed in-house over the last year or so, that has enabled TIP to become a validated IT Supplier for the DVSA scheme.

Mike Furnival, Managing Director UK&I, TIP Trailer Services said, “Having seen a growing interest in Earned Recognition from our customers, we were keen to ensure that we could provide an effective solution to support their needs, as and when they looked to pursue Earned Recognition status with the DVSA. Using ‘Earned Recognition by TIP’ will enable operators to reap the benefits of being in the DVSA scheme, such as reduced roadside or on-site inspections, but with the minimum of time spent analysing maintenance KPIs, ensuring compliance documentation is available and entering data, since our teams will be doing that for them.”

Regarding the Earned Recognition Scheme, Mike continues, “The Scheme helps reduce costly ‘downtime’ for operators, whilst improving safety on our roads through improved ‘compliance’ and we are only too delighted to support it whilst meeting the needs of our customers, by introducing ‘Earned Recognition by TIP’.”

“The system has a visually appealing dashboard to help operators see at a glance how they are performing in terms of maintenance compliance and to help them to demonstrate to the DVSA that they have effective processes in place when it comes to maintaining their vehicles,” added Mike.

The DVSA Earned Recognition Scheme is free and voluntary to join and one whereby operators effectively manage their own compliance, in terms of maintenance and driving hours, in return for various benefits. In the case of ‘Earned Recognition by TIP’, that compliance is largely managed by TIP’s operations teams, who work in liaison with their operator customers to minimise their maintenance compliance burden.

The TIP Earned Recognition platform sits within FleetRadar™, TIP’s ‘one-stop’ portal for all things compliance related, so that users have everything in one place when it comes to maintenance compliance.

Further information on ‘Earned Recognition by TIP’, including to request a free trial or demonstration, can be found at https://www.tipeurope.co.uk/fleet-services/earned-recognition or by contacting earnedrecognition@tipeurope.com.

Leave A Comment

