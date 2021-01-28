How Coronavirus has changed fleet management

The Coronavirus pandemic is leading to a change in the way fleets are managed with many aspects moving online as people work from home.
Commercial vehicle compliance and maintenance software specialist r2c Online said it recorded a 23% year-on-year increase in business during 2020.
As part of the growth, more than 100 new clients were signed and the resulting number of new assets added to its platform – mainly trucks and trailers – exceeded 120,000.
Tim Meadows, managing director at r2c Online, said this success had been helped by the changing demands of fleets as the coronavirus situation developed.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have found ourselves very much with the right product and the right expertise for the moment.
“Fleet departments have been increasingly working from home, of course, and this has created a demand for flexible online systems that can be accessed anywhere by any member of the management team. The previous methods that many fleets used – based on piecemeal IT such as spreadsheets utilised alongside paper-based systems – were simply not fit-for-purpose when operations were no longer run out of a single, office-based location.
“In order to keep fleets running, something which has often been essential in order to deliver vital services and to keep the economy turning over, businesses have turned to fleet management software as an obvious and highly effective solution in these circumstances.
“Of course, what we would emphasise is that in making this change, these new customers have also accessed the large range of other advantages that our platform brings when it comes to crucial areas such as compliance and efficiency.”
Tim added that continued growth had helped enable r2c Online to complete a number of major internal projects that were leading to enhanced customer experiences.
“Pleasingly, we’ve been able to make some changes to our own IT infrastructure over recent months that have aided future proofing and increased our overall productivity. This year, we are planning on making further investments in development capacity, enabling us to launch a number of new products and enhance existing ones.
“We should be in a position to announce details on these very soon with availability coming online towards the end of Q1.”
Source: Chris Wright, Business Vans