Headline News

How Coronavirus has changed fleet management

Thursday, January 28, 2021 - 09:32
No Comments
546 Views
COVID-19, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

The Coronavirus pandemic is leading to a change in the way fleets are managed with many aspects moving online as people work from home.

CoronavirusCommercial vehicle compliance and maintenance software specialist r2c Online said it recorded a 23% year-on-year increase in business during 2020.

As part of the growth, more than 100 new clients were signed and the resulting number of new assets added to its platform – mainly trucks and trailers – exceeded 120,000.

Tim Meadows, managing director at r2c Online, said this success had been helped by the changing demands of fleets as the coronavirus situation developed.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have found ourselves very much with the right product and the right expertise for the moment.

“Fleet departments have been increasingly working from home, of course, and this has created a demand for flexible online systems that can be accessed anywhere by any member of the management team. The previous methods that many fleets used – based on piecemeal IT such as spreadsheets utilised alongside paper-based systems – were simply not fit-for-purpose when operations were no longer run out of a single, office-based location.

“In order to keep fleets running, something which has often been essential in order to deliver vital services and to keep the economy turning over, businesses have turned to fleet management software as an obvious and highly effective solution in these circumstances.

“Of course, what we would emphasise is that in making this change, these new customers have also accessed the large range of other advantages that our platform brings when it comes to crucial areas such as compliance and efficiency.”

Tim added that continued growth had helped enable r2c Online to complete a number of major internal projects that were leading to enhanced customer experiences.

“Pleasingly, we’ve been able to make some changes to our own IT infrastructure over recent months that have aided future proofing and increased our overall productivity. This year, we are planning on making further investments in development capacity, enabling us to launch a number of new products and enhance existing ones.

“We should be in a position to announce details on these very soon with availability coming online towards the end of Q1.”

Source: Chris Wright, Business Vans

Tags
, ,

Related Article

WATT Electric Vehicle Company

WATT Electric Vehicle Company: Future niche E...

Jan 28, 2021No Comments

The niche vehicle industry faces a considerable challenge in the transition to an electric future – low-volume manufacturers wanting to go zero emission cannot buy a sophisticated,

HGV drivers advised to get ...

If you’re travelling via the Port of Dover or

Jan 28, 2021
Bio-LNG

Reed Boardall installs new ...

Frozen food distribution business Reed Boardall says the clear

Jan 28, 2021
smart

smart EQ fortwo edition blu...

Smart is presenting a real head-turner in the form

Jan 28, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201919,728 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201919,038 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202018,672 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201918,198 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201818,048 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing