HGV drivers advised to get a COVID test before arriving in Kent

Thursday, January 28, 2021 - 09:12
If you’re travelling via the Port of Dover or Eurotunnel you should get a negative COVID test before arriving in Kent, the Department for Transport has advised.

COVIDHGV drivers are being advised to get tested before or at the start of the journey – a negative COVID test remains valid for entry to France for 72 hours so you’ll have plenty of time.

The are 39 Information and Advice sites across the UK offer free testing and HGV drivers are advised to head to the closest sites.

75% of these sites have very low waiting times and can therefore process a test within the hour.

Sites to avoid

Sites nearer to Kent are busy and you may experience delays. You should not wait to reach Kent to get tested.

Please avoid the following sites if possible as queueing is very likely:

  • Beaconsfield
  • Cherwell Valley
  • Clacket Lane eastbound
  • Orwell Crossing truck stop
  • Peterborough
  • Rownhams
  • Rugby Stobart truck stop
  • Thurrock Services
  • Watford Gap southbound.

Other options

You can also get an authorised negative COVID test from a private testing facility or your firm may have their own arrangements.

Any driver heading to the EU via Kent must also have a valid Kent Access Permit (KAP). Each permit is valid for 24 hours.

Author: JOHN LOUGHRAN; HGV UK

