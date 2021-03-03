Headline News

AJL Transport has licence revoked

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 - 10:00
No Comments
696 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Operator Licence, Secondary News

A Sittingbourne operator that demonstrated failings “across the board” including running almost double the number of vehicles it was authorised to, has had its licence revoked.

licence revokedAJL Transport appeared before the South Eastern traffic commissioner Sarah Bell after a roadside encounter with the DVSA revealed the vehicle’s unit had not been downloaded for 505 days. There were also five occasions when no driver card had been inserted. A follow-up visit to the operator’s premises by a traffic examiner uncovered 256 incidences of driving ‘off-card’, no driver licence checks and no systems to analyse drivers’ hours and working time directive compliance. It also transpired that AJL was using an unauthorised operating centre. Five months later, another roadside encounter with the DVSA found many of these issues still apparent.

At a public inquiry before the TC, director and transport manager Mrs Maria Lee appeared along with former director Mr Anthony Lee, who had resigned as director the previous day. Neither of the directors challenged the DVSA evidence and they also admitted operating up to nine vehicles when the current entitlement was five.

In her written decision, the TC said the company had done this for commercial gain and, as transport manager, Maria Lee had “turned her head to the obvious.” She said: “This operation was an accident waiting to happen. Mr Lee was left to deal with the drivers much of the time and his approach was commercially driven. Mr Lee was left to deal with the maintenance. His approach to maintenance standards remains years out of date. Mrs Lee retained some responsibility for tachograph analysis but was not up to it.”

TC Bell added: “This is a bad case and this operator deserves to be put out of business. I hope that the message sent out will be clear to all that this wholesale disregard for the operator licensing regime will not be tolerated.”

She said the operator had lost its repute and revoked the licence. In addition, she found that, as transport manager, Maria had lost her repute and disqualified her from acting as TM for four years. She also disqualified Anthony from acting as director for four years but added that she wasn’t disqualifying Maria as director: “This leaves open a small window to apply again with an external transport manager,” she added.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Mobile Phone

New 2021 mobile phone driving laws

Mar 03, 2021No Comments

This year, the Department for Transport are reviewing the laws regarding using your phone behind the wheel. Currently, if you are caught using your mobile behind the

Vauxhall Vivaro

Vauxhall Vivaro celebrates ...

The award-winning Vauxhall Vivaro is celebrating its 20th birthday, having

Mar 03, 2021
LEZ

New tighter LEZ standards f...

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is today tightening the London-wide Low Emission

Mar 02, 2021
DVS compliance

Aeris reveals connectivity ...

Aeris, an IoT technology leader, today announced a checklist

Mar 02, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201923,700 Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201922,902 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201921,990 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202021,294 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201920,520 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing