Headline News

Advertorial

mobile phone

What the UK’s new mobile phone laws mean for your drivers

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 - 08:20
No Comments
6,678 Views
Advertorial, Fleet News, Law & Legislation, Mobile Phone, News, Newsletter, Penalty Points, Top News

Fleet managers and drivers are still not fully up to speed about the use of mobile phones while driving.

The introduction of new laws in March 2022 effectively closes legal loopholes that have emerged since the use of handheld mobile phones to make or receive calls or texts while driving was outlawed in 2003.

Those caught in breach of the new rules face three penalty points and fines up to £1,000 – or up to £2,500 for drivers of buses and lorries.

A recent survey of transport managers by Fleet News found that 42% were not aware of the rule changes while one in 20 knew that laws were being tightened but didn’t know when.

mobile phoneAccording to the new law, it is illegal to hold and use a phone, sat nav, tablet, or any device that can send or receive data, while driving or riding a motorcycle. You are not allowed to use a device in your hand for any reason, whether online or offline.

The law still applies if you are:

  • stopped at traffic lights
  • queuing in traffic
  • supervising a learner driver
  • driving a car that turns off the engine when you stop moving
  • holding and using a device that’s offline or in-flight mode

You can use devices hands-free, as long as you do not hold them at any time during usage. There are also exceptions to the rule, such as calling 999.

“Three months after introducing new laws, there’s still confusion about what the law changes mean for the logistics industry,” said Daniel De Vaney, Senior Account Executive of connected operations platform Samsara.

“That’s why we’re holding a short webinar to shed light on what organisations can do to raise awareness of the law and protect drivers.”

Hosted by Samsara, the live webinar will take place this July to help fleet managers keep their drivers on the right side of the law. Ian Stanley, Director, Fleet Point, plus other industry experts will be joining us to discuss the new legislation and provide practical commentary on the subject.

Webinar Details: Date: Wednesday, 6 July; Time: 10:00 – 10:40 (BST)

Sign up: HERE

 

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

New regulations allowing use of longer semi-t...

Jun 29, 2022No Comments

New regulations allowing the use of longer semi-trailers (LSTs) will come into force in the autumn, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced. In proceeding with DfT’s preferred

Volta Trucks completes firs...

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle

Jun 29, 2022

Urgent action needed as UK ...

British automotive manufacturers are calling for urgent action on

Jun 29, 2022

North-East based consortium...

The pioneering 5G Connected and Automated Logistics (5G CAL) pilot has

Jun 28, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    mobile phone

    What the UK’s new mobile pho...

    Fleet managers and drivers are

    Jun 28, 20226,678 Views
    AC Switch

    A heatwave driving hack everyo...

    With the soaring heat and

    Jun 23, 20224,602 Views
    Steve Barclay driving a Veterans into Logistics training HGV

    Government funds HGV driver tr...

    The Government will provide £100,000

    Jun 23, 20223,834 Views

    Government considers basing ne...

    The Government has published proposals

    Jun 22, 20223,576 Views
    electric mixer truck

    Tarmac orders UK’s first bat...

    Tarmac has placed an order

    Jun 28, 20223,126 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021245,844 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202169,834 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202144,268 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202237,350 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202133,108 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing