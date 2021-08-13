Headline News

Slide in European trucking capacity raises spot market rates

Friday, August 13, 2021 - 13:35
No Comments
690 Views
News, Newsletter, Renault Trucks, Secondary News, Truck News

Trucking capacity on European roads remained at a low level in July according to industry analysts, resulting in a significant increase in spot market rates.

 

Figures from Transporeon showed that road transport capacity was at a low level of 76.7 points last month, a 26.9% reduction in capacity compared with July 2020.

Capacity fell by 2.4% compared with June 2021.

Transporeon said there was a recovery in the packaging materials sector, with a rise of 17.5% to 69.4 points in July.

However, it added that this increase had not had a positive effect on prices.

By contrast, capacity in the automotive sector fell by 8.3% to 69.5 points in July and prices reached 103.9 points, an increase of 0.9% compared to the previous month.

Transporeon said a year-on-year comparison showed that prices had risen 18% compared to July 2020.

Nikolay Pargov, executive director of freight procurement and audit at Transporeon, said: “The truckload capacity shortages in Europe continue, which results in high spot market rates while available capacity remains on a low level, especially in the automotive sector.

“This development has been driven by many factors and it creates inflationary pressure on the economy, potentially slowing down its recovery.”

Source: MotorTransport

Tags
,

Related Article

Comfort, Service and Support see Inverdell se...

Aug 13, 2021No Comments

Impeccable’ service has led Inverdell Ltd., the Cairndow, Argyll-based temperature-controlled fish haulier, to renew its support of Renault Trucks products with the purchase of two new T520

Construction fleets lack ve...

Fleet operators in the construction sector are in the

Aug 13, 2021

Tarmac’s smart card keepi...

Tarmac has reached a significant landmark in its rollout

Aug 13, 2021

Econ Engineering spreads th...

Winter maintenance equipment specialist Econ Engineering has added the

Aug 13, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021202,716 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021124,410 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201951,042 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201830,786 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201828,848 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing