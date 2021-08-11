Myers Group boost their fleet with the arrival of four New MAN Trucks

The Myers Group based in Maidstone Kent has just taken delivery of four new New Generation MAN TGX tractors.
Operating from their Maidstone base and throughout all Eastern and South Eastern UK ports the new 6×2 tractors, all with the range topping GX cabs, join the Myers Group fleet of 72 vehicles and will help the company further enhance their comprehensive range of traction services. These latest vehicles follow two other New Generation MAN TGX tractors that went into service in December 2020.
All of the new vehicles carry the recognisable Myers Group livery, with the Myers name above the windscreen sun visor and super-sized Myers “M” on the doors, however, in a twist from the norm, they each have an element of individual bespoke design built in.
One of the vehicles carries a special thank you to the NHS, in recognition of the tremendous care and dedication the NHS continually delivery through the Covid-19 pandemic, another carries a special football livery, showing the Myers’ family love of the game, two of the vehicles are liveried in Myers and Mammoet Ferry Transport, the Myers Group are the preferred UK transport partner for the Mammoet Ferry operation, and two of the vehicles wear the traditional Myers Group livery with an additional Union Jack flag on the leading upper edge and front corners of the cab.
Established in 1968 and now in their sixth decade of business, Myers Group is still a family owned and operated company. Offering a full range of road transport services, which are all underlined by the company ethos and promise of delivering Unparalleled Levels of Customer Care, Myers Group are uniquely positioned and the preferred supplier to most leading international forwarders and trailer operators.
Myers Groups’ New Generation TGX 26.510 tractors are all powered by MAN’s latest’s Euro6D D26, 510hp six-cylinder, 12.4 litre engines, which have not only proved to be more fuel efficient than their predecessors, but are also lighter; both areas that proactively impact upon fleet total cost of ownership (TCO) and vehicle whole life performance.
Tony Myers, Managing Director Myers Group Ltd, said, “MAN TGX tractors have played a major part in our vehicle fleet for some years now, our first MAN TGA’s arrived in 2003 and our first TGX’s in 2008, they have proved reliable, extremely efficient and robust and we’re looking forward to the new generation vehicles continuing this theme.
“The MAN TGX is also a firm favourite with our drivers who appreciate the cab’s luxurious and spacious interior, the build quality and the overall driving experience. By enhancing the specification and adding some new creature comforts I can see these new vehicles being even more driver friendly and welcoming.”
Each of the new vehicles has been specified specifically with the optional Storage package (code 0PHA3) and the Driver Comfort package (code 0PFXI). The storage pack includes items such as: 230v socket, a stowage compartment on the rear cab wall which houses a microwave oven and a kettle and a host of storage compartments. A dash mounted fold out tray table has also been fitted, as have extra pull out cup holders, 12 and 24 volt charging points and 5 volt USB plugs. The Driver comfort package feature’s a host of extras designed to make the driver even more comfortable, including: heated comfort driver’s seat, with lumbar support, shoulder adjustment and armrests, electric sunblind, auxiliary water heater, MAN door mounted EasyControl, refrigerator and a 12.3 inch infotainment screen.
To maximise safety for vulnerable road users, cyclists and pedestrians the entire Myers Group fleet carries FORS Bronze Accreditation. In holding this accreditation as a business Myers Group complies with an auditable high standard of vehicle safety, environmental impact awareness and allows them to demonstrate a clear dedication to road user protection, driver and vehicle safety.
Building on safety the Myers Groups’ new MAN TGX’s feature a host of advanced safety systems: including Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR) and Lane Guard System (LGS). Included in the standard specification is the Electronic Parking Brake, which applies automatically when the vehicle is parked, with the gearbox in neutral and the ignition key removed.
“As roads, towns and cities become more populated, as a business it’s vital that we do all we can to protect other road users and at the same time protect our drivers,” added Tony. “With our enhanced and focused commitment to safety and with the driver assistance features found on the new MAN TGX’s, I believe we offer our customers a state-of-the-art road transport solution.”
“We’d seen, heard and read a lot of positive comments surrounding the fuel consumption of the new generation MAN TGX and in the short time we’ve had our vehicles I’m pleased to say we’ve certainly seen an improvement too. Our first new generation TGX’s went on the road in January and in six months they have bedded in well and are already delivering an average of 10.2 mpg, 4 percent above fleet average. As fuel is known to be the greatest cost and biggest variable in road transport, as you can imagine this improvement is most welcome and because of this we have another 10 TGS with GX cabs on order.”
The new Myers Group vehicles were supplied by MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd.’s Direct Truck Sales function and will be maintained by PCL Group at their Maidstone branch. PCL Group, a franchised MAN Truck & Bus partner, offers operators in Kent, Surrey, Sussex, Essex, London and Hertfordshire, a high level of quality and trusted customer service and support.
Tony concluded, “Over the years we’ve built a much valued relationship with MAN Truck & Bus, their sales team, their local sales Executive Matt Stanton and our local dealer. Collectively they deliver a high level of focused service which is more akin to a partnering relationship and we very much value and enjoy this approach. Jim Souter and the guys at PCL Maidstone are great to deal with and when needed they can’t do enough to help.”
Jim Souter, Group Sales & Business Development Manager, PCL Group, added, “Tony has been a much valued customer for a number of years now, having a close relationship means we totally understand his operation and how our high level of service adds value to his business. As fuel is such a big cost I’m delighted to see that his new vehicles are both delivering upon his expectations and our promise. We very much look forward to continuing this relationship.”
All MAN vehicles are supported by MAN Truck & Bus UK’s Nationwide Commercial Vehicle Dealer network, with many operating extended hours, including round-the-clock servicing and solution maintenance for customers.
The entire MAN range benefits from MAN’s Mobile24 24-hour assistance service, which guarantees customers a professional roadside partner throughout Europe 365 days of the year.
source: UKHaulier