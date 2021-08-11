Headline News

Motus Commercials celebrate the opening of their new Avonmouth dealership

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 - 09:30
Motus Commercials hosted an open day to celebrate the opening of their new 5.2 acre site in Avonmouth.

The event began with a ribbon cutting ceremony with Laurence Drake (Managing Director DAF Trucks UK) performing the honours alongside (LtoR): Alan Ellison (Commercial Director Motus Commercials), Matt Lawrenson (Managing Director Motus Commercials), Rob Truscott (CEO Motus Group UK), Lord-Lieutenant Bristol Mrs. Peaches Golding OBE, Daniel Fitzjohn (Regional Director Motus Commercials), Greta Archer (Franchising Manager DAF Trucks UK), Mark Price (Head of Aftersales South West Region, Motus Commercials)

The ribbon cutting was followed by an Open Day attended by customers, suppliers and Motus and DAF employees to mark the occasion, enjoy presentations from Matthew Lawrenson, Laurence Drake, Lord-Lieutenant Peaches Golding and Phil Moon and give customers an exclusive look at the New Generation DAF XG+.

The new site, which replaces the existing site at Days Road, Bristol, is significantly bigger and features a 515 m2 parts hub, a total of 22 work bays including drive through ATF and ADR bays, as well a PDI centre for new and used vehicles.

The Avonmouth site also hosts a significant spare part offering through the all-makes TRP truck, trailer and van range, with a parts delivery service from the Avonmouth hub into the area.

Daniel Fitzjohn, regional director for the Southwestern and West Midlands Regions, commented: “Through the success of the DAF brand and that of our staff, we had outgrown our previous location and it was time for a move. The new site is strategically located in Avonmouth’s industrial zone and just a few miles from major motorway links of the M5, M4 and M48 adjacent to the Severn crossing.”

Fitzjohn continued: “We understand the importance of location and service level for truck operators, and this new site allows us to do exactly that, with the space and extended opening hours the depot will offer. To further support our customers, we have decided to extend our opening times even further, with the depot open for service from 06:00 Monday and work continuously through to Saturday evening at 18:00, ensuring we can meet the demands of every commercial vehicle operator.”

source: ukhaulier

