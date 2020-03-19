Major investment creates largest fleet of ‘ultimate’ road sweepers

A specialist fleet provider is investing more than £1.3m to create the largest fleet of ‘back to black’ road sweepers in the UK.
Go Plant Fleet Services is already a market leader in the supply and funding of specialist commercial vehicles following a period of sustained growth.
But the company is now set to take delivery of five new Beam sweepers in a move that extends its fleet of the hi-technology vehicles to 14 – more than any other operator in the UK.
Phil Quelch, Chief Operating Officer at Go Plant Fleet Services, said: “This is a significant investment that will have a massively positive effect on the company.
“It will help us to extend our offering to both the public and private sector and will give us access to new markets.
“We’re keen to reinforce our reputation as the UK’s market leading ‘go to’ specialist fleet provider and this is another development that helps us to achieve that aim.”
The vehicles, widely regarded as the ultimate deep-cleaning machines, can be tailored to deliver highly efficient, cost-effective solutions for the most demanding surface cleaning requirements of industry, municipals and highways authorities.
They can restore roads, building and industrial sites to near-new condition or carry out surface cleaning and texturing as part of highways construction work. Bespoke packages can be created to meet the precise demands of any project.
The new machines will enhance Go Plant Fleet Services’ impressive nationwide portfolio that stretches to more than 4,700 specialist vehicles across a network of 49 depots and service centres.
Ben Gilmore, Operations Director, said: “The size and scope of our nationwide fleet is second to none and means we can provide operated machines or contract hire to suit every requirement for the public and commercial sector.
“The addition of five more ‘back-to-black’ machines is a major boost to our Operated Hire services. It will give us further strength in depth and additional capacity to expand the business in future.
“But we provide market-leading solutions for Contract Hire too and have an ongoing investment programme that ensures the quality of our fleet is the best in the business.
“We maintain all of our machines to the highest standards and provide 24/7 support through expert technicians.
“Our levels of compliance are unrivalled within the industry, underlined by the recent award of ISO 45001, a certification that demonstrates our ongoing commitment to maintaining a world class, safe working environment.
“Ultimately we have more than 40 years of industry experience and go out of our way to deliver a reliable, quality, cost-effective solution that suits customer requirements perfectly.”