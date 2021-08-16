Headline News

Issues affecting commercial vehicle fleets covered at Fleet & Mobility Live

Monday, August 16, 2021 - 12:27
Some of the biggest commercial vehicle fleets in the UK, representing over 100,000 vehicles, are expected to be in attendance at the Fleet & Mobility Live show on October 5-6.

The show is back in person at the NEC in Birmingham this year and features seminars packed with content aimed at helping commercial vehicle fleets with the latest best practice and strategies for the future. You can register your interest in attending.

Commercial vehicle fleets like BT, Royal Mail, Network Rail, Centrica, M Group, Mitie, Environment Agency and Yodel all attended the show in 2019 and a further 15% of the 2,000 delegates were from businesses with 200 vans or more, representing over 60,000 vans combined.

Rory Morgan, Iron Mountain head of logistics support EMEA and a CV specialist member of Fleet & Mobility Live’s Visitor Advisory Board, said: “The last in person show in 2019 attracted some of the largest commercial vehicle fleets in the UK and many more besides.

“Van and truck operators have faced increased pressure to perform at their peak over the last 18 months due the challenges of the pandemic, and managers have had to focus even harder on getting the most from their fleets, while still trying to consider the future.”

Morgan said CV fleets attend the show because they can take in multiple expert presentations across both days “that address the biggest challenges facing the industry both now and in the future”.

He added: “It also gives us all a chance to catch-up with peers in person again, and a great opportunity to check out the latest from suppliers that will be exhibiting.”

Some of the CV focussed content that will be in the show includes how DPD has rapidly transitioned its van fleet to over 1,000 electric vans.

Olly Craughan, DPD’s head of corporate social responsibility, will explain how he went about making the business case to make the switch to electric in order to meet the company’s objectives to offer all-electric deliveries in its top 25 largest UK market areas by 2025.

Gary Macrae, head of electric mobility at Urban Foresight and Fraser Crichton, Dundee City Council corporate fleet manager will both provide insights on establishing a robust EV workplace charging infrastructure, including depot charging for commercial fleets.

Justin Laney, John Lewis Partnership general manager central transport, will also be presenting a session all about how the business is exploring alternative fuels to help transition its HGV fleet to zero emissions.

The challenge of driver recruitment and retention will be tackled with presentations by Chris Yarsley, Logistics UK’s policy manager for Wales, Midlands and the South West, alongside Kieran Smith, chief executive at specialist professional commercial vehicle recruitment agency Driver Require.

Fleet & Mobility Live 2021 will also offer best practice case studies from Shaun Atton, Auto Windscreens head of fleet and facilities and Peter Kelly, Elis Group compliance and fleet manager, who will both provide examples of how they got the most out of their respective telematics systems.

 

source: CommercialFleet

