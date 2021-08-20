Headline News

HGV market rises in Q2 but full recovery still awaited

Friday, August 20, 2021 - 12:31
No Comments
1,170 Views
HGV News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Truck News

New heavy goods vehicle (HGV) registrations increased by 128.7% in the second quarter of 2021, according to SMMT figures.

The increase saw some 9,493 units registered, up from 5,342 in Covid-impacted 2020. Compared to the pre-pandemic five-year average, however, truck registrations fell -20.1%, as nationwide lockdown and business uncertainty continued to discourage greater investment in new equipment.

Performance for the year to date followed a similar pattern, with 19,557 vehicles registered in 2021 – a 46.6% increase on 2020, but falling short by some 7,907 trucks when compared to 2019, a -28.8% reduction.

All segments saw volume increases compared to 2020, with articulated trucks up 128.3% and rigids up 128.9% respectively, while tractors continue to be the most popular vehicle body type, making up more than a third of all registrations in the quarter (35.9%). The refuse disposal sector saw one of the smallest gains, up 68.4% to 586 waste collection vehicles, as local authority funding continued to be impacted by Covid, thereby delaying new orders.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “While it’s good – if unsurprising – to see an increase in HGV registrations, these are still relatively low numbers compared to the rapid growth the sector enjoyed before the start of the pandemic. As operators continue to battle against acute driver shortages, the sector faces a longer term and more significant challenge as the Government proposes the complete decarbonisation of this sector by 2040. This would be an incredibly tough timeline when the technological solutions are unclear, with nearly all of the sector diesel-powered. The sector needs stability, certainty and support if it is to develop the technologies and make them commercially viable for our heaviest mobility challenges.”

source: GreenFleet

Tags
,

Related Article

The Best Solutions returns to BLS Truck &...

Aug 20, 2021No Comments

Family-owned haulier The Best Solutions has celebrated its fifth birthday by treating itself to a very special Mercedes-Benz Actros Edition 1 tractor unit. Supplied by Dealer BLS

Are your drivers prepared f...

FLEETS should be preparing drivers now for the fact

Aug 20, 2021

Electrifying – Business V...

THINKING of electrifying your fleet? We can help with

Aug 20, 2021

Volta Trucks reveals the fi...

Volta Trucks, a leading and disruptive full electric commercial

Aug 20, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021205,644 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021124,860 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201952,686 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201831,296 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201829,370 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing