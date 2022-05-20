Cygnet Healthcare praises Fleet Evolution

Award-winning healthcare specialist Cygnet Healthcare has praised EV salary sacrifice and fleet management specialist, Fleet Evolution, for providing an array of niche fleet services to its specialist fleet of 285 vehicles.
Cygnet Healthcare, which works with individuals with mental health needs, autism and learning disabilities across the UK, operates a multi-class fleet of outright purchased vehicles meeting several different healthcare needs, many of which have been specially adapted and converted.
These range from specially converted minibuses to multi-marque SUVs serving some 180 different locations across the country.
The award-winning business, recent winners of the Fleet Management Superstar category at this year’s Great British Fleet Awards, went out to tender to a variety of different fleet management services and selected Fleet Evolution for several important sectors of work from a final shortlist of three suppliers.
Fleet Evolution, based in Tamworth, Staffs, now provides a number of niche services including short-term hire vehicles, vehicle UK movements, condition reporting, repurposing and reconditioning and disposals.
Cygnet has presided over a number of fleet improvements and has invested heavily to upgrade its fleet, switching from leased and rental vehicles to outright purchased and Cygnet-specified vehicles, with investment in on-board technology helping to streamline operational processes.
These changes have led to a reduction in carbon emissions of 90 tonnes a year, a 40% reduction in accidents, a 6% increase in fuel consumption and a 15% reduction in the company insurance premium.
Group Fleet Manager, Katharine Draper, who runs a three-strong fleet department, said that Fleet Evolution provides a number of key fleet services that are “very bespoke to our needs.”
“They have been able to provide services that have been highly customised to meet our requirements, rather than adopting a policy of one size fits all.
“Customer service is first rate, nothing is too much trouble for them and they have become a highly valued fleet management partner. They make the running of our services’ demanding fleet requirements far more achievable” she said.
Fleet Evolution founder and managing director, Andrew Leech, said: “Cygnet requires a variety of specialist fleet services to meet its primary business needs.
“Because we are not constrained by a set matrix of fleet services, like some of the larger fleet management providers, we can think outside the box, and were able to come up with an assortment of services to very exactly meet their requirements.
“We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding business relationship with them,” he added.