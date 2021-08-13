Headline News

Construction fleets lack vehicle visibility

Friday, August 13, 2021 - 13:30
No Comments
1,890 Views
Driver Training/Safety, Fleet News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Fleet operators in the construction sector are in the dark about how and when their vehicles are being used, according to Vimcar.

The fleet management software provider found that one in three construction managers have had fleet vehicles stolen, while 87% restrict employee vehicle usage without a full picture of how the fleet is operating.

According to the research, almost half (43%) of construction managers could not say how long employees spent with customers, and a further 37% did not know whether their employees turned up to a job on time or even at all.

As the construction sector emerges from a challenging 17 months, construction managers have indicated that they need a clearer understanding of their fleets, with 88% wanting to receive regular notifications of how vehicles are being used by employees.

Nearly two thirds of respondents to Vimcar’s survey said they would consider implementing trackers to closely monitor vehicle usage – a move which would reassure construction managers that vehicles are being used efficiently and appropriately.

Ronald Clancy, UK country manager, Vimcar said: “Vehicle misuse costs the construction services industry thousands in terms of extra fuel, HMRC fines, and unnecessary maintenance expenses. As van sales continue to rise, fleet managers and business owners must consider the real cost of their growing fleet to their business and uncover ways to maximise efficiency. A GPS fleet management system that includes features such as live tracking, geofencing and data exportation would not only enable trust and transparency between managers and their employees, but also prevent the disasters of vehicle theft.”

source: fleetcommercial

Tags
,

Related Article

Slide in European trucking capacity raises sp...

Aug 13, 2021No Comments

Trucking capacity on European roads remained at a low level in July according to industry analysts, resulting in a significant increase in spot market rates.   Figures

Comfort, Service and Suppor...

Impeccable’ service has led Inverdell Ltd., the Cairndow, Argyll-based

Aug 13, 2021

Tarmac’s smart card keepi...

Tarmac has reached a significant landmark in its rollout

Aug 13, 2021

Econ Engineering spreads th...

Winter maintenance equipment specialist Econ Engineering has added the

Aug 13, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021202,716 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021124,410 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201951,042 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201830,786 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201828,848 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing