Headline News

Comfort, Service and Support see Inverdell select Renault Trucks T High

Friday, August 13, 2021 - 13:33
No Comments
750 Views
Institute of Customer Service, News, Newsletter, Renault Trucks, Secondary News

Impeccable’ service has led Inverdell Ltd., the Cairndow, Argyll-based temperature-controlled fish haulier, to renew its support of Renault Trucks products with the purchase of two new T520 High tractor units, replacing two three-year-old T520s.

Both trucks will be used to service the firm’s time sensitive trunking operation between the coastal hamlet on the Cowal Peninsula and Larkhall, where the fish is then transported to onward UK, European and worldwide destinations.

Sold by Renault Trucks Scotland, the two DTI 13-powered 6×2 pusher axle tractors are on a two-year deal with full R&M through Renault Trucks Financial Services. “Service and support were the main reasons for returning to Renault Trucks Scotland,” the firm’s Operations Manager Catherine Pearman-Whyte explains. “Dealerpoint Manager Gordon Heeley and his team also take care of the six weekly inspections,” she adds.

As a driver of one of the new trucks herself, Catherine says comfort was also one of the deciding factors, with the T High scoring highly when it came to ride and handling: “For such a big cab, the T High handles beautifully. Being that higher up helps with seeing ahead, and we also find the steering light and responsive.”

The picturesque route taken by Inverdell’s trucks covers one of Scotland’s most infamous roads, the section of the A83, better known as the ‘Rest and be Thankful’.

Both trucks are packed with extras such as roof-mounted t win air horns, heated and cooled leather-trimmed driver and passenger air seats, a 40L quiet under bunk fridge, ‘Ultimate’ upper bunk transformable into a storage area, as well as a ROADPAD+ HGV-specific navigation system displayed through a 7” high definition dash-mounted display. For added safety, the pair also feature Renault’s Optibrake retarder and adaptive cruise control (ACC).

Weather and road conditions may change, although the route is always the same. “Because the work isn’t variable, we probably spend less time analysing fuel consumption than fleets on more diverse work might do. That said, we are finding the latest Renaults slightly better on fuel than the trucks they replaced,” concludes Pearman-Whyte.

source: ukhaulier

Tags
,

Related Article

Slide in European trucking capacity raises sp...

Aug 13, 2021No Comments

Trucking capacity on European roads remained at a low level in July according to industry analysts, resulting in a significant increase in spot market rates.   Figures

Construction fleets lack ve...

Fleet operators in the construction sector are in the

Aug 13, 2021

Tarmac’s smart card keepi...

Tarmac has reached a significant landmark in its rollout

Aug 13, 2021

Econ Engineering spreads th...

Winter maintenance equipment specialist Econ Engineering has added the

Aug 13, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021202,716 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021124,410 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201951,042 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201830,786 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201828,848 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing