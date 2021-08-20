Headline News

Are your drivers prepared for speed limiters?

Friday, August 20, 2021 - 12:36
FLEETS should be preparing drivers now for the fact that some new cars, vans and trucks will be fitted with intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology within a year.

Peter Golding, managing director at fleet management software specialist FleetCheck, said that the move should be seen as significant opportunity to enforce a safety message on speed.

He added: “Thankfully, macho attitudes towards speeding that were once quite common among drivers of company vehicles have reduced considerably in recent years. However, speeding tickets are still pretty common, as any fleet manager will tell you.

“Our view is that the introduction of ISA technology is a moment that employers should be seizing as an opportunity to make clear that there is no corporate leeway when it comes to speeding and the dangers it represents.

“The way in which the new devices work mean that drivers need to make a conscious decision to break the law by squeezing the accelerator and there is simply no good reason for that to happen. With the first ISA cars, vans and trucks now less than a year away, this is a good moment to adopt a zero tolerance approach to excessive speed.”

All new cars and vans given type approval from May 2022 onwards will have ISA fitted while those already on sale must comply by May 2024.

Golding said: “With the long lead times currently being experienced by fleet operators, vehicles being ordered within the next few months will potentially arrive with ISA fitment, so this is very close to being a live fleet issue.

“Our view is that this should be presented to drivers as a genuine benefit. Firstly, these are safer vehicles – reduced speed means fewer accident and fewer serious accidents. Secondly, it will potentially remove the chance of you picking up a speeding ticket.

“Research undertaken by the EU shows that drivers like ISA-equipped cars because, in everyday driving, sticking to the speed limit becomes one less thing to worry about. We are sure that this will soon become the case among drivers of company vehicles.”

source: BusinessMotoring

