Headline News

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches range of finance offers

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 07:35
No Comments
366 Views
Finance and Funding, Fleet Management, General News, Manufacturer News, Mercedes-Benz Vans, News, Newsletter, Top News

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK has launched a range of finance offers to further support the commercial vehicle community, and ensure that pricing is transparent and suitable for various budgets.

Firstly, the Citan is now available for £175 a month with a £3,616 customer advance rental, based on a 109CDI Pure L2 Van, over 36 months. The Citan is available in two different lengths with impressive loading capacity, fuel consumption of up to 62.8 mpg, and ECO start/stop functionality.

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Secondly, the X-Class is priced from £250 a month with a £2,924 customer advance rental, for the X 250d 4MATIC PROGRESSIVE, and £370 a month with a £3,841 customer advance rental, for the X 350d 4MATIC POWER, over 36 months. As the first ever pickup from a premium manufacturer, the X-Class pushes the boundaries of the classic pickup – offering comfort, design, safety and connectivity in addition to an impressive load capacity of over 1,000kg and a towing capability of up to 3,500kg.

Lastly, Mercedes-Benz Vans has launched a customer cashback programme, to support businesses who are returning to work from the recent trading situation.

On selected finance products via Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, customers will be eligible for six months cashback across the Vans range. The cashback is calculated using the customer’s monthly instalment. For example, a customer monthly payment of £300 over six months would result in a cashback of £1,800.

For more information about the Citan or X-Class, including list and option prices, please visit: https://www.mercedes-benz.co.uk/vans/ .

Tags
,

Related Article

policing

IAM RoadSmart strongly welcomes roads policin...

Jul 15, 2020No Comments

The UK’s largest independent road safety charity, IAM RoadSmart, strongly welcomes the Government’s call for a review into the policing of UK roads to provide evidence to

Accident

How fleet managers can best...

Shops, restaurants and many other businesses are beginning to

Jul 15, 2020
UK Transport

UK Transport Recovery at 84...

According to the latest figures from Geotab and Webfleet

Jul 14, 2020
IVECO Stralis NP

Nicholls Transport shares f...

Nicholls Transport’s 10 IVECO Stralis 12.9 litre Cursor 13

Jul 14, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202056,922 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201427,264 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201425,272 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201924,114 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201822,950 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing