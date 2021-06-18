New Ducato launched with advanced diesel engine

Fiat has launched its new Ducato with a new range of Euro6D-Final light and heavy-duty compliant diesel engines, with onboard technology including updated safety features unique to the model.
The third-generation 2.2-litre diesel engines are available in 120bhp, 140bhp, 160bhp and 180bhp outputs and are mated to a new six-speed manual gearbox. A nine-speed automatic is an option on the three more powerful engines, which are also available in heavy duty specification. The engines are claimed to be lighter than the outgoing 2.3-litre unit and provide fuel consumption and CO2 emissions savings of up to 7%.
Fiat claims that the new Ducato is the first van to achieve level 2 autonomous driving status, achieved through the fitment of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems such as AEB (autonomous emergency braking), adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, lane keeping assist and traffic jam assist, which can combine to provide independent assistance while driving and during acceleration and deceleration. Additional safety features include crosswind assist, trailer stability control and active park assist. A digital central mirror and self-levelling air suspension options are also available.
A 10-inch touchscreen and sat-nav with 3D mapping are central to a new digital cockpit and UConnect infotainment system in top of the range models. A Fiat smartphone app enables the driver to monitor fuel and tyre pressure levels, remotely lock and unlock the vehicle, and download software updates. A Wi-Fi hotspot option can also utilise Amazon Alexa within the vehicle to reduce the need for manual interaction. The new Ducato is also compatible with existing customer fleet data management tools and can provide telematic data as part of a My Fleet Manager tool.