Headline News

Fiat

Fiat Professional’s New Ducato wins Van of the Year at Auto Express Awards

Thursday, July 7, 2022 - 08:38
No Comments
1,260 Views
Fiat, Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Top News, Van News

Fiat Professional’s New Ducato has scooped up the Van of the Year award at the Auto Express Awards 2022.

The freshly designed Ducato was praised for its high quality finishes, unrivalled payload capabilities and generous range of body styles. The van was also recognised as featuring impressive connectivity features.

The New Ducato is the first ever commercial vehicle to benefit from level 2 autonomous Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), aiming to improve the driving experience while making the van a safer environment for work or leisure.

Additional standout technology features include speed limitation, braking control for unexpected obstacles such as pedestrians and cyclists, road sign recognition and driver attentiveness monitoring.

Steve Fowler, Auto Express editor-in-chief, said: “Evolution is very much the keyword when it comes to the van market. Makers strive to bring their models up to date with the latest tech, while still maintaining or trying to improve the payload weights and cargo volumes that operators are used to. The latest Fiat Ducato is a prime example of this, which is why it takes our Van of the Year award.”

“The safety kit on board is a big plus, the sheer variety of panel van lengths and conversions on offer mean there’s something for everyone. Additionally, the higher specs get car-like kit such as digital dials, and a big touch screen that’s easy to get on with and offers lots of connectivity.”

In recent years, Fiat Professional and the Ducato van range have made great progress into the UK fleet market, with its expanding model range, growing dealer network and dedication to commercial customers.

Richard Chamberlain, Head of Fiat Professional in the UK, said: “We are delighted that the New Ducato continues to make waves in the industry, scooping up its second award of the year and maintaining its status as a market leader across Europe. ”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Cost of filling up rises £9 in June

Jul 07, 2022No Comments

The average cost of a litre of petrol rose a staggering 16.59p in June, smashing the previous 11p record set in March and sending pump prices further

Andrew Gilligan

Magtec leads project to acc...

Magtec is heading a £3.25m government-backed project to help

Jul 07, 2022
MB Trucks display

eActros UK debut at the ina...

Operators, drivers and other sector professionals made a bee-line

Jul 07, 2022
White truck on the road

TruTac warns operators of ...

TruTac is warning businesses about little-known but stringent tachograph

Jul 06, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    mobile phone

    What the UK’s new mobile pho...

    Fleet managers and drivers are

    Jun 28, 202211,988 Views
    Tevva Hydrogen Electric HGV

    UK gets first hydrogen electri...

    Electric and hydrogen truck pioneer

    Jun 30, 20227,584 Views
    electric mixer truck

    Tarmac orders UK’s first bat...

    Tarmac has placed an order

    Jun 28, 20224,602 Views

    New employee benefit scheme ma...

    After a successful beta where

    Jun 28, 20224,314 Views

    bp and BOC explore UK hydrogen...

    bp and BOC, a Linde

    Jul 05, 20223,960 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021246,378 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202170,350 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202144,724 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202237,884 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202133,966 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing