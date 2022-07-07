Fiat Professional’s New Ducato wins Van of the Year at Auto Express Awards

Fiat Professional’s New Ducato has scooped up the Van of the Year award at the Auto Express Awards 2022.
The freshly designed Ducato was praised for its high quality finishes, unrivalled payload capabilities and generous range of body styles. The van was also recognised as featuring impressive connectivity features.
The New Ducato is the first ever commercial vehicle to benefit from level 2 autonomous Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), aiming to improve the driving experience while making the van a safer environment for work or leisure.
Additional standout technology features include speed limitation, braking control for unexpected obstacles such as pedestrians and cyclists, road sign recognition and driver attentiveness monitoring.
Steve Fowler, Auto Express editor-in-chief, said: “Evolution is very much the keyword when it comes to the van market. Makers strive to bring their models up to date with the latest tech, while still maintaining or trying to improve the payload weights and cargo volumes that operators are used to. The latest Fiat Ducato is a prime example of this, which is why it takes our Van of the Year award.”
“The safety kit on board is a big plus, the sheer variety of panel van lengths and conversions on offer mean there’s something for everyone. Additionally, the higher specs get car-like kit such as digital dials, and a big touch screen that’s easy to get on with and offers lots of connectivity.”
In recent years, Fiat Professional and the Ducato van range have made great progress into the UK fleet market, with its expanding model range, growing dealer network and dedication to commercial customers.
Richard Chamberlain, Head of Fiat Professional in the UK, said: “We are delighted that the New Ducato continues to make waves in the industry, scooping up its second award of the year and maintaining its status as a market leader across Europe. ”