Steven Kirwan is the Director of Operations of LeasePlan Insurance, which insures over 900,000 vehicles around the world. Steven has over 24 years of experience in the insurance sector. He leads the Claims, Business Development, Project Management and Insurance Services departments. He graduated from University College Dublin (UCL) with a BCL (Bachelor of Civil Law) degree in Law and holds a diploma from UCL in Digital Transformation management.

Contributing Posts:

