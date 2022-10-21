VodaFone
Headline News

Mark Rose

Friday, October 21, 2022 - 08:05
No Comments
480 Views
Expert Bio

Mark Rose was appointed as managing director of Tracker in 2019 and has a wealth of experience from the automotive, telecom and IoT sectors. His knowledge of strategy, sales and leadership has helped TRACKER further develop connected mobility solutions into OEM, dealer, and rental and leasing markets in the U.K

Contributing Posts:

How to prevent fleet safety from falling short

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Chris Jones

Oct 13, 2022No Comments

As Executive Vice President, Industry and Services, Chris Jones is primarily responsible for Descartes industry thought-leadership activities and implementation services for Descartes’ solutions. With over 30 years

Nicolas de Juniac

Nicolas de Juniac is Zoomo’s UK General Manager, managing

Oct 11, 2022

Huw Phillips

Huw Phillips joined Deko in 2021 as Head of

Oct 10, 2022

Tyler Nickel

Tyler Nickel is Product Marketing Manager at FourKites, the

Oct 06, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Man delivering parcels

    Why sustainable home delivery ...

    Two seemingly conflicting trends are

    Oct 13, 20225,988 Views

    Shell & Hoyer bring low-c...

    Shell has revealed details of

    Oct 17, 20224,896 Views
    BMW M2

    The all-new BMW M2

    The new BMW M2 builds

    Oct 13, 20224,398 Views

    Road freight industry braces f...

    The average price-per-mile for haulage

    Oct 13, 20224,188 Views
    loading docks for trucks at warehouse

    Volta Trucks and Siemens partn...

    Volta Trucks, the leading and

    Oct 14, 20223,930 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202176,596 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202151,918 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202250,196 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202248,570 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202143,188 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing