VodaFone
Headline News

Joe Ellwood

Thursday, November 24, 2022 - 08:42
No Comments
1,182 Views
Expert Bio

Joe Ellwood, EV charger product specialist at ABB

Contributing Posts:

Rapid charging is the answer to UK fleets’ growing EV demands

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

James Clifford

Oct 27, 2022No Comments

James Clifford is the CEO of HVC training specialist HGVC which transforms driver training programmes, managing the whole process from initial check and on-boarding to preparing a

Steven Kirwan

Steven Kirwan is the Director of Operations of LeasePlan

Oct 26, 2022

Peter O’Driscoll

Managing Director at Ringo Contributing Posts: Keeping it Green

Oct 26, 2022

Mike Elton

Mike is a seasoned Service Delivery leader with over

Oct 24, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    UK delivery drivers under incr...

    Delivery drivers in the UK

    Nov 23, 20229,792 Views

    Bradfords & Tarmac trial ...

    Bradfords Building Supplies has taken

    Nov 22, 20226,174 Views
    Jeremy Hunt delivering the Autumn Statement in Parliament

    The Autumn Statement: The indu...

    On Thursday 17th of November,

    Nov 18, 20225,304 Views

    Haulier launches legal action ...

    Haulier Danny W Poole &

    Nov 16, 20225,118 Views

    Planned fuel duty increase wil...

    A proposed 23% increase in

    Nov 21, 20224,584 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202286,700 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202166,648 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202263,756 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202251,168 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202241,040 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Ford Pro reveals all-electric ...

    Ford Pro has revealed the

    Nov 25, 2022

    Potential for chaos if novice ...

    Government plans that could see

    Nov 25, 2022

    Up to £100 million boost to i...

    Lorry drivers will benefit from

    Nov 25, 2022

    Apollo Tyres with first All-Se...

    Apollo Tyres has today launched

    Nov 24, 2022

    Joe Ellwood

    Joe Ellwood, EV charger product

    Nov 24, 2022
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing