Garry Jones has vast experience in finance and technology over a 35-year career. He has held the role of CEO in several organisations at the boundary between these two sectors, including the London Metal Exchange, the London International Financial Futures Exchange (LIFFE), and BrokerTec Europe, as well as being part of the latter’s founding management team. In addition, he has worked as Global Head of Derivatives for NYSE Euronext and Head of Electronic Broking for ICAP Plc.

